Missouri men’s basketball’s prolific offense will clash with another top defensive side when it travels to face Mississippi State at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi.

Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7) holds teams to 59 points per game, ranking eighth-best in Division I. The Bulldogs allow teams to knock down just 38.7% of field goal attempts and force 9.6 steals per game, ranking ninth in the nation in both categories. Missouri leads the country with 11 steals per game.

