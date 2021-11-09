Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin did not make it a secret during the offseason that he wanted his offense to go as fast as possible. After beating Central Michigan 78-68 in a close season opener at Mizzou Arena, it’s time to examine if the up-tempo offense is what is best for the team.
In the first half, Missouri put an emphasis on not having long offensive possessions — only three took more than 20 seconds in the team’s 37 total first-half possessions.
The strategy seemed to work, as Missouri enjoyed a 16-point lead at the half. The Tigers scored on nine of the 17 possessions that were 10 seconds or quicker.
However, the Chippewas made adjustments at the half on defense, using more zone. The zone helped slow the Tigers down, which ultimately allowed Central Michigan to get back into the game.
“I didn’t think we were as aggressive offensively (in the second half),” Martin said.
Compared to the first half, Martin’s team tripled its possessions that took 20 seconds or longer from three to nine. In addition, the Tigers only had 10 possessions that were under 10 seconds; the first half had 17.
“You still have to push the ball the same way,” Martin said of his team’s slower second half.
As Missouri started going deeper and deeper into the shot clock, it allowed turnovers and offensive fouls and started panicking to get an open shot. Ten of the 12 Missouri turnovers happened when it held the ball for longer than 10 seconds.
Martin believes that the combination of the big lead and the zone defense allowed Missouri to become complacent.
“I thought what happened is we got caught with the lead and they made plays,” Martin said. “And it became a ballgame.”
The 3-pointer was the key catalyst to the Tigers building their big first-half lead. Martin’s team shot 41% on seven makes from behind the arc. However, as Missouri leaned on the deep shot more and more in the second half, it began to let it down. The Tigers shot 2 of 10 from behind the arc in the second half.
When Missouri shot a 3-pointer in under 10 seconds, it was 5 for 9. On all the other 3-point attempts, it was 4 for 18.
When the Tigers suffered a stretch of missing five straight shots during the second half, none of those possessions took under 10 seconds.
Missouri’s strength this season will be its athleticism, which is used best in an up-tempo offense. By pushing the ball into transition, Missouri does well to spread out the defense to ultimately get easy baskets. Look for Martin to continue to encourage his team to play a faster pace.