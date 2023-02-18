In its second game against Texas A&M this season, Missouri men’s basketball was hoping for a better outcome in front of its home fans. The Tigers suffered a frustrating 82-64 loss to the Aggies on Jan. 11 on the road.
In Saturday’s rematch, the Aggies sucked the energy out of Mizzou Arena early with suffocating defense, limiting Missouri’s ability to move the ball and produce points in transition. MU showed grit at home, managing to win the second half 35-30, but ultimately could not overcome the Aggies’ defensive efforts as Texas A&M swept the season series with a 69-60 win.
Missouri was unable to play with urgency for large portions of the game due to Texas A&M’s defensive shell. The Tigers were consistently forced into long offensive possessions and taking shots late into the shot clock. After MU cut the Aggies lead to 61-53, and seemed to be gaining some momentum, the Tigers were unable to get an open look on their next possession, leading to a shot clock violation.
“They wanted to make every catch hard and every look hard,” Kobe Brown said. “They wanted to keep us from creating great looks for guys. So they just did a good job being physical and taking passes away.”
Texas A&M forced two shot clock violations in the first half, too. Missouri could not create efficient half court offense with its normally quick passing in its offensive sets. The Tigers created just 11 assists and gave up 12 turnovers.
On its defensive end, Missouri did well forcing 21 Texas A&M turnovers, including 13 in the first half, but was unable to capitalize. In the second half, Sean East II notched a steal, but could not find Mohamed Diarra on a fast break with two Texas A&M defenders in the way.
The Tigers finished with just 15 points off of Texas A&M’s turnovers, looking frustrated on numerous trips down the floor when normal options were covered. Later in the half, after MU pulled down a rebound, Diarra again raced out in transition, but an Aggies defender was right there to intercept the pass and give possession back to Texas A&M.
“How can you have 14 steals and only 15 points off turnovers?” MU coach Dennis Gates said. “We’ve got to draw fouls in those situations or come away with the easy basket, or come away with assists as well and I don’t think we converted.”
After creating those turnovers, Texas A&M established its offense on the free-throw line. The Aggies didn’t miss a shot from the charity stripe in the first half and finished shooting 89.5% from the line.
Before Saturday’s game, MU coach Dennis Gates stressed that the Aggies’ ability to get to the line has been key in helping them suffer just two defeats in SEC play so far this season. Five Texas A&M players made trips to the charity stripe as the Aggies hit their season average of 19 free throws per game. Wade Taylor IV’s perfect 10-for-10 outing from the line helped him lead the Aggies with 21 points.
As Missouri’s offense struggled, the Tigers also left points at the line. Missouri converted just 68.8% of its free throw attempts.
“The game was won and lost on the free throw line, I truly believe that’s what allowed them to go on that run when they did in the first half,” Gates said. “The first half, double digit deficit that we had, probably seven of those (points) was from free throw attempts.”
The game was not entirely doom and gloom for the Tigers. MU had promising runs in the second half, and Diarra had five points and seven rebounds off of the bench in another productive outing.
However, the Aggies showed why they are No. 2 in the SEC despite not being ranked in the top 25. MU will have to regroup quickly as its schedule does not get any easier. The Tigers next face Mississippi State, a team that gave up just 52 points to the Tigers in the teams’ first matchup.
The Tigers have a chance for redemption on their home floor when they face the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.