Kobe Brown shoots a free throw during Missouri’s game against Texas A&M

Kobe Brown shoots a free throw during Missouri’s game against Texas A&M on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Brown came off of a 7 point game in Missouri’s 89-56 loss against Auburn on Tuesday, February 14.

 Nick Sheaffer/Missourian

In its second game against Texas A&M this season, Missouri men’s basketball was hoping for a better outcome in front of its home fans. The Tigers suffered a frustrating 82-64 loss to the Aggies on Jan. 11 on the road.

In Saturday’s rematch, the Aggies sucked the energy out of Mizzou Arena early with suffocating defense, limiting Missouri’s ability to move the ball and produce points in transition. MU showed grit at home, managing to win the second half 35-30, but ultimately could not overcome the Aggies’ defensive efforts as Texas A&M swept the season series with a 69-60 win.

