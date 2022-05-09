Cleveland State guard Ben Sternberg committed to Missouri on Monday as a preferred walk-on. Sternberg follows coach Dennis Gates to Columbia after two seasons with the Vikings.
He is the third Cleveland State player to move to Missouri after Tre Gomillion and D'Moi Hodge, though both of them are on scholarship. Sternberg is the second preferred walk-on to commit to Missouri after Jackson Francois, athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois' son.
Sternberg played in seven games for Cleveland State this season, averaging 0.9 points in 1.7 minutes. The 6-foot senior played two seasons at Lakeland Community College before going to Cleveland State.
Sternberg's commitment does not change Missouri's scholarship situation. The Tigers have two scholarship spots remaining on their roster, likely to be filled by a post presence and an outside shooter.