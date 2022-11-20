Missouri guard Isiaih Mosely goes up for a dunk

Missouri guard Isiaih Mosely goes up for a dunk against Mississippi Valley Sunday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Mosely scored a season-high 18 points off 7-14 shooting.

 Tristen Rouse/Missourian

After a narrow first half, Missouri outscored Mississippi Valley State 43-25 in the second to pull away with a 83-62 victory. The Tigers improved to 23-0 all-time versus the Southwestern Athletic Conference and a 5-0 record to start the season.

A key piece in the 21-point victory was Missouri adjusting defensively— holding the Delta Devils' leading scorer Terry Collins in the second half to 7 points. As a team, the Tigers limited Mississippi Valley State to 26.9% from the field after the Delta Devils made shots at 45.5% through the first 20 minutes.

