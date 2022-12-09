 Skip to main content
Students camp outside Mizzou Arena ahead of Border War against Kansas

MU students brought food, bean bags and sleeping bags to a campout outside Mizzou Arena on Friday before Missouri men's basketball plays Kansas on Saturday afternoon. Some students arrived at 6 a.m. with sleeping bags and air mattresses prepared to brave the cold to be first in the arena. Sophomore Carter Kleekamp, a member of The Antlers, arrived at 6 a.m. and plans to sleep outside Mizzou Arena. “I've got my sleeping bag, and I've got a chair and a couple blankets. I don’t know how much sleep I’ll be getting, but hopefully a little bit,” Kleekamp said. MU athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois came out to support the students, providing them with doughnuts and fried chicken.

Anthony Peralta lies on a sleeping bag Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Peralta, a member of The Antlers, arrived at 2 p.m. and plans to sleep outside Mizzou Arena.
Members of The Antlers camp out Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Antlers cheer at every Missouri basketball game in the student section.
Mason Jenkins sits and bundles up Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Jenkins and The Antlers plan to camp out for three Missouri basketball games this season.
Andy Cross rests on a mattress Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Cross arrived at 6 a.m. to camp before Saturday's Missouri-Kansas game.
Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois speaks to students Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Reed-Francois brought students camping outside Mizzou Arena doughnuts and fried chicken.

 

