With Kobe Brown being ruled out just 30 minutes before Missouri men's basketball's clash against No. 4 Alabama, it was always going to be a difficult task for the Tigers.
A scrappy effort kept the Tigers at arm's length in the opening period, but runs at the end of the first and beginning of the second half helped the Crimson Tide pull away for an 84-65 win.
Missouri faces a quick turnaround traveling to play Ole Miss on Tuesday, taking some positive and negative trends with them.
Poor shooting continues
The Tigers shot 3-for-28 from 3 in their loss Saturday, continuing a worrying trend of poor shooting performances from deep. In its two games prior, MU went 5-for-20 in its win over Arkansas and 3-for-18 from deep in its loss to Florida.
Missouri overcame a poor shooting performance in its win over the Razorbacks, but if these negative shooting splits continue, the Tigers will run into trouble moving forward.
Particularly in the first half against Alabama, several of Missouri's missed 3s were not heavily contested as the Tigers crafted quick shots in transition. MU's consistency in attempts over the past few games shows that the Tigers are still willing to rely on the 3 to succeed, and their veteran guards will have to will themselves out of this slump
After games against tall and productive defensive teams in Alabama and Arkansas, the Tigers now have a good opportunity for a bounceback shooting performance against an Ole Miss side that has won just one of its last eight games.
Mosley, Diarra showcase
With Brown out, Missouri found success in the first half through Isiaih Mosley. The Rock Bridge alum finished the night with 19 points, eight of which came in the first half.
Mosley's play showed he can be a focal point in MU head coach Dennis Gates' side alongside Brown, and his game adds a different element to the Tigers' offense with his ability to isolate and create shots. After the Alabama game, Gates said he wants to see Mosley continue to create more opportunities for himself, especially at the free-throw line.
"He's one of the best players in the country at drawing fouls and he had zero foul shots. Y'all can take that however you want to take that. I'm confused just as you are," Gates told the media after the Alabama game. "But for a guy like that to be able to play off the bounce, play off the dribble is a weapon."
While Noah Carter and Aidan Shaw started Saturday, Mohammed Diarra was another bright spot for the Tigers off the bench. Diarra continues to show growth and demonstrated that he can compete with SEC bigs with 12 boards against the best rebounding team in the country.
Diarra's improvement, Carter's return to the starting lineup and Gates' continued confidence in Shaw show the Tigers have interior options outside of Brown. Diarra's flashes against the Crimson Tide in particular give promising signs that MU can utilize forward depth without worrying about a significant drop-off in ability when Brown goes to the bench.
Lack of free throw opportunities
Mosley was not the only Tiger who failed to get to the free throw line Saturday. Missouri shot just 19 free throws compared to the 32 for the Crimson Tide.
"I didn't think we did a good job of getting to the free throw line, especially in that first half," Gates said. "We shot seven free throws coming off our season high of shooting free throws, we can't do that. To win games, you got to be able to shoot 30-plus free throws a game and they did."
Brown's return to the side will help increase Missouri's appearances at the line with his aggressive play in the paint, but as the Tigers attempt to work out of their shooting slump, opportunities at the line will be key moving forward.