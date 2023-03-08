Missouri’s Noah Carter waits to enter the game next to head coach Dennis Gates (copy)

Missouri’s Noah Carter waits to enter the Tigers' game against Mississippi State next to coach Dennis Gates on Feb. 21 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. MU defeated the Bulldogs 66-64 in overtime, the first of four straight wins to close the regular season.

 Adam Runge/Missourian

Missouri men's basketball closed its regular season on a high note, tallying four straight victories to earn the No. 4 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament. 

With a chance to make noise in the postseason and improve its seeding in the NCAA Tournament, MU showed improvement in some key areas during its win streak.

  Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

