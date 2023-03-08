Missouri men's basketball closed its regular season on a high note, tallying four straight victories to earn the No. 4 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament.
With a chance to make noise in the postseason and improve its seeding in the NCAA Tournament, MU showed improvement in some key areas during its win streak.
Overcoming road adversity
Missouri was down by 19 at one point during its road game against LSU on March 1. The Tigers trailed by 13 at halftime.
MU roared back in the second half, outscoring LSU 47-29 behind D'Moi Hodge's 23-point, and five-steal game. As Hodge made plays on both ends, MU's grit on the road was an indicator that the Tigers can withstand a slow start and make a comeback on the road.
In the game prior against Georgia, MU trailed by a point at the half. The Bulldogs made eight 3s in the opening period. But once again a big defensive second half limited the Bulldogs to just two 3s, and the Tigers cruised to a 22-point win on the road.
MU's improvement away from home at the end of the regular season suggests that the Tigers can endure adversity and get back into games away from Mizzou Arena. The Tigers will play the rest of their season at neutral sites in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.
Missouri won two games at neutral sites over Illinois and UCF this season.
Carter's emergence
While Nick Honor stunned Mississippi State with a game-winning 3 in overtime to start MU's win streak and starters Kobe Brown and Hodge have maintained their strong production, the Tigers have seen another key contributor emerge in their recent games.
Forward Noah Carter has scored in double-digits in each of Missouri's past four games, all off the bench. His best performance came in the Tigers' most-recent game, when he finished with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists on MU's senior day to help defeat Ole Miss 82-77.
Along with Mohamed Diarra, Carter has emerged at the right time to give MU more depth at the forward position. If he can carry his form in the postseason, he can give Missouri another edge as March continues.
Where could the Tigers end up in the Big Dance?
Missouri's recent high-flying form and MU coach Dennis Gates' impressive first season have the Tigers set to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2020-21 season.
MU is in a similar position to the 2021 team, which earned a No. 9 seed and lost to Oklahoma in the first round. This year's Tigers are projected as a No. 8 seed in ESPN's latest bracketology, while CBS has them as a No. 6 seed.
With its seeding in flux, MU's performance in the SEC Tournament will be key in defining its place in the Big Dance. A quick exit in Nashville, Tennessee, and the Tigers could tumble to a No. 9 or 10 seed, depending on results of other teams with similar resumes.
If Missouri can make a run and win the Southeastern Conference Championship, however, it would not only receive an automatic bid, but could reach a No. 5 seed. A victory in the quarterfinals and a defeat in either the semifinals or final likely solidifies MU as a No. 7 or 8 seed.