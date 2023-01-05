Missouri Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) drives past Missouri guard Nick Honor on Wednesday in Fayetteville, Ark.

 Michael Woods - freelancer, FR171531 AP

After being ranked No. 20 in the latest AP Poll, Missouri men's basketball dropped its second SEC game of the season, losing to a talented No. 13 Arkansas side, which fought back from a first-half deficit to defeat the Tigers.

Despite the loss, the Tigers were productive and can build off of their first road SEC contest as they move through the remainder of their conference schedule, which continues when Missouri faces Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

  Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

