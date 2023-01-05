After being ranked No. 20 in the latest AP Poll, Missouri men's basketball dropped its second SEC game of the season, losing to a talented No. 13 Arkansas side, which fought back from a first-half deficit to defeat the Tigers.
Despite the loss, the Tigers were productive and can build off of their first road SEC contest as they move through the remainder of their conference schedule, which continues when Missouri faces Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Defensive versatility
Missouri ran a zone defense against Arkansas, which rattled the Razorbacks during much of the first half.
The Tigers switched between a 2-3 and a 1-3-1 zone depending on which personnel was on the floor. When Kobe Brown ran into foul trouble, Missouri was able to keep Arkansas contained outside of the paint with Aidan Shaw and Noah Carter operating at the bigs.
At times Missouri coach Dennis Gates also ran a lineup of Brown surrounded by four guards, enabling the Tigers to stay active and switch in their zone.
While Arkansas was at times still able to penetrate with its size and made tough shots, Gates showed versatility in his rotations and defensive tactics that forced a top-15 team into 10 first-half turnovers. The Tigers' first-half performance Wednesday showed promising signs that they can give future opponents a variety of defensive schemes to deal with and adapt to early foul trouble.
Second-half drop-off
After the loss to Arkansas, Sean East II said Missouri likes to be the team that throws the first punch, evidenced by the Tigers racing out to a 17-point lead at one point in the first half against the Razorbacks.
However, Arkansas was able to flip the momentum back in their favor, going on seperate 9-0 and 8-0 runs in the second half. Just as the Tigers benefited from Brown taking over the Kentucky and Illinois games, Ricky Council IV did so for Arkansas. He made several tough shots on the way to 21 points in the second period.
As Missouri continues its SEC slate, the Tigers will need to lean on the positives of Wednesday's first half, respond to runs and better focus in on individuals attempting to take over the game if they hope to produce more positive conference results and take revenge on their border rivals when Arkansas comes to Columbia on Jan. 18.
Free-throw shooting
Missouri shot just 66.7% from the line Wednesday, below its average of 74.4%, which ranks within the 75 best teams in the country.
The Tigers also attempted just seven free throws in the second period, half of the number they attempted in the first half. After the game, Gates called for better execution at the charity stripe.
Missouri has shown a willingness to get to the rim and earn trips to the line so far this season. The Tigers need to continue to be productive when they draw fouls and avoid missed opportunities at the line, which will be key against teams like Arkansas that play with bigger lineups, which limits opportunities to score in the paint and in transition.