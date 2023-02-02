Missouri improved to 5-4 in Southeastern Conference play Wednesday after an 87-77 win over LSU at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers set the tone early and led wire-to-wire behind Kobe Brown's 26 points.
MU got a productive win ahead of Saturday's road trip to Starkville, Mississippi, for a matchup with Mississippi State.
Assist-to-turnover ratio
Missouri (17-5, 5-4) did not give the ball away until the 7:29 mark of the first half and turned it over 10 times Wednesday.
Offensively, MU shared the ball to rack up 26 assists, helping four players reach double figures en route to an 87-point night against a strong defensive LSU team.
Gates has identified assist-to-turnover ratio as vital to his team's success all season. The coach took the blame for MU's final few turnovers and said after the game that he can put his team in a position to turn the ball over less.
Missouri will continue to face strong defenses in SEC play, particularly against Tennessee, which is No. 3 in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 55.1 points per game. The Tigers ability to share the ball and prevent sloppy turnovers will be key if MU wants to secure a high seed in the SEC tournament, which begins March 8.
Playmaking
Sean East II only had two points off the bench Wednesday, but he chipped in to lead the Tigers with six assists.
"The biggest risk taker we have is Sean East," Gates said. "When it comes down to his passing, he's almost like a quarterback, and he's not afraid to EPA, early pass ahead."
East, along with Isiaih Mosley, has emerged as an important playmaker for Missouri. When MU goes on the road, the Tigers will have to maintain their unselfishness, while East continues his role as a "quarterback," which will help keep a variety of players involved.
Diarra continues to add depth
Missouri has had a player finish with double-digit rebounds just four times this season.
Mohammed Diarra has done it twice.
While Noah Carter and Aidan Shaw have alternated starting alongside Brown in recent games, Diarra has continued to relieve Carter and Shaw off the bench. Diarra shined in the paint again Wednesday, subbing in relief of Carter and finishing with five points and 10 rebounds.
"(Carter) got his hands on some defensive rebounds, wasn't able to bring it in, and I think that's why it was important that we subbed Mo in for Noah," Gates said. "Mo understood that, and Mo delivered 10 rebounds for us in (15) minutes. That's an outstanding stat. But that only comes with unselfishness and guys being prepared to play, and Noah was prepared to play."
Missouri's weakest spot this season has been on the glass. The Tigers were outrebounded once again Saturday as LSU grabbed 38 rebounds to MU's 32.
However, Diarra's emerging post presence has allowed the Tigers to ease some of their struggles on the boards and add depth to their forward rotation. If Diarra continues to shine, fans might soon see him slot into the starting lineup as he gets more comfortable with the pace of the SEC.