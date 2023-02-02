Missouri improved to 5-4 in Southeastern Conference play Wednesday after an 87-77 win over LSU at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers set the tone early and led wire-to-wire behind Kobe Brown's 26 points.

MU got a productive win ahead of Saturday's road trip to Starkville, Mississippi, for a matchup with Mississippi State.

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

