Missouri’s Sean East II dribbles the basketball during a game against Iowa State (copy)

Missouri’s Sean East II dribbles against Iowa State on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers next play LSU on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

 Maya Morris/Missourian

Missouri picked up its fourth win against a ranked team and was just one of three SEC teams to pick up a win in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

With the win the Tigers showed promising signs of success as they continue their SEC slate, next facing LSU at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you