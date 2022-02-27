A dejected Cuonzo Martin sat in front of a Zoom camera. His Missouri men's basketball team had just lost 75-55 to LSU, marking the fifth consecutive loss. It's the first time in his five-year tenure as MU coach that he's met that grim mark.
Typically giving thorough analysis after each game in his opening statement, he elected to say just six words.
"Good win for LSU. Any questions?"
Perhaps it was the frustration of LSU's Eric Gaines hitting a 3-pointer in the final second to make it a 20-point loss. Maybe it was his team's lackluster performance. Maybe it's a culmination of a season that simply hasn't had any measurable success.
Missouri was once a team that lost close games and showed signs of growth. It has now lost five games in a row with an average margin of defeat of 15.8 points, an average heavily weighted by the two-point loss to Mississippi State on Feb. 20. The other four games were decided by 19 or 20 points.
Martin wasn't the only one visibly and audibly frustrated after Saturday's defeat. Senior guard Javon Pickett echoed many of the same sentiments.
A lot of what went wrong isn't new. It's really just a cut and paste of one game to the next. Missouri is now guaranteed to play in the dreaded opening day of the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida, with the rest of the conference's bottom tier.
Really, MU deserves to be there. There have been too many bad performances, too many leads lost and too many repetitions of the same mistakes. That's how Missouri got to the position its in.
LSU hasn't been particularly great in conference play. Unfortunately for MU, it hasn't particularly decent at pretty much anything.
Key turnovers
LSU was always going to force turnovers. There's a reason the hosts are one of the best defensive teams in the conference and one of the best turnover teams in the country.
That does not, however, excuse some of the turnovers Missouri had. Jarron Coleman had a wayward pass to nowhere. DaJuan Gordon had a ball slip through his hands. Just poor lapses of judgement and bad basketball.
Coleman had a game-high seven turnovers. Not all of those were his fault by any means, but as the starting point guard, that number is far too high.
Missouri finished with 19 turnovers, 11 coming in the first half. That won't get it done against LSU. It won't against most teams.
Brazile the focus of the future
If there is a bright spot on this Missouri team, it is Trevon Brazile's emergence.
He's not the guy who will put up 20 points a night, but he can play on both ends effectively. Brazile is MU's best defender. His only key defensive stat Saturday was a steal, but he has 38 blocks this season despite missing the first eight games with an unspecified injury.
Since returning and making his debut, he has established himself as a starter and one of Missouri's most important players. To do that as an under-recruited freshman in the SEC says a lot.
He scored 11 points against LSU, most coming in the second half. That included an alley-oop dunk from Pickett that looked like it would tear the rim off.
It is crucial for MU to keep Brazile in Columbia. With loosened transfer rules, he could very easily find himself in a different place next season, likely on a much better team. If Missouri can keep him and Kobe Brown and still have four-star recruit Aidan Shaw coming in, the Tigers might have a good core to build around.
But that's a huge "if."
Brazile is a player who can be very successful in collegiate play and possibly at the next level. Keeping him will be a huge priority .
Where to go from here?
Missouri's season is effectively over.
MU's final two regular season games are against South Carolina and Georgia. For Missouri teams in previous years, those would be shoe-in wins. With this one, they're anything but.
An SEC Tournament run is possible. Missouri has beaten Ole Miss twice and competed against the other bottom teams in the conference. A win against then-No. 15 Alabama remains the highlight of the season.
But there won't be any play after that tournament. Not realistically, at least.
This is a Missouri team going through its worst season since the Kim Anderson era. If it is as bad as some of those teams is to the individual's opinion, but record wise, it is looking that way. It is far and away MU's worst season in Martin's five-year tenure.
Questions have, rightly or wrongly, come up about what the future holds.
Ten wins for a Missouri team is not what should be expected. Of those 10, only four have come in conference play and one was against an NAIA team — Paul Quinn. The other five were against Northern Illinois, Eastern Illinois, SMU, Central Michigan and Utah. Of those teams, only SMU has a tournament future.
MU athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois is facing her first major decision in her role, one she's held for less than a year. What she does is anyone's guess, but pressure is mounting.
Extending MU softball coach Larissa Anderson's contract was an easy move. Deciding the future of the men's basketball program is not.
Whatever changes are needed are up for debate. People all over seem to have their takes on what should happen.
Whatever the weeks ahead hold, one thing is certain. A 20-point loss to mark the fifth defeat in a row simply is not good enough.