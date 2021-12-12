Even with the time to digest, Missouri men's basketball's 102-65 loss to No. 8 Kansas in the first Border War game in nearly a decade will never look better. It is a truly dismal scoreline for a truly lopsided performance. The Tigers didn't have any answer for the Jayhawks and their roster filled with potential NBA talent.
It simply wasn't close. When one team has potential lottery draft picks and the other has one or two who might get NBA looks, it's almost always going to end one way.
Even so, a rivalry game should be close. This wasn't. Not even remotely.
It was a showing of just how good Kansas is and just how far behind Missouri is.
Foul trouble
It's the same things over and over again for the Tigers. Missouri having foul trouble is nothing new this season. It's almost shocking to see how often the same mistakes occur.
Of the Tigers' five starters, four finished with four personal fouls. The only one who didn't was Amari Davis.
In comparison, Kansas's starting five finished with six personal fouls combined.
Throw in the technical fouls called on Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin and Jordan Wilmore and it was an even more dismal day in Lawrence. The Tigers finished with 23 personal fouls to the Jayhawks' 16.
Kansas only had two players in foul trouble — David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot, who fouled out much to the displeasure of the Allen Fieldhouse faithful.
Missouri's slim chances of making the NCAA Tournament or even the NIT are getting dimmer with each passing performance. If the Tigers are to get any sort of postseason play outside one SEC Tournament game, they need to figure out the foul problem.
Pickett needed help
Rivalry game Javon Pickett is an asset for Missouri. He seems to play well every season against Illinois, and did so again in his first Border War game Saturday. He led Missouri with 19 points. It was a solid outing.
But he didn't have any help.
DaJuan Gordon was the only other Missouri starter to finish with double-digit scoring figures. That's not enough to compete with Kansas. Not by a long shot.
Sean Durugordon and Trevon Brazile chipped in with 11 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench, but that isn't enough. Where was Missouri's offense when it needed points? As with most of this season, it was nonexistent.
The Tigers shot 43% from the field, compared to 55% for the hosts. That won't get the job done against good teams.
For most of the season, it's been Kobe Brown who has needed help leading the Tigers. He was nowhere to be found, finishing with five points, four fouls and four turnovers.
Amari Davis had been shooting better before the Lawrence trip, but was ineffective at best. He finished with zero points, never rebounding from an early air ball the home crowd wouldn't let him forget.
Ronnie DeGray III had been reliable for bench points for most of the season. He only finished with five against KU.
The Tigers are never going to rely on Kaleb Brown, Yaya Keita or Wilmore to put up huge point totals. That's not who those players are.
Pickett put in a winning effort, as he so often does in rivalry games. Unfortunately for him, the rest of his team — for the most part — let him down.
Durugordon, Brazile need more minutes
Missouri needs something positive to look at. Even if it is at a stretch.
However much this is searching for something, Durugordon and Brazile showed promise. Neither player has gotten many minutes this season — Brazile having only just gotten back from injury — but have shown they are capable of producing.
Durugordon is an interesting player. Looking at his stats doesn't reveal much. Four points per game isn't exactly a ton to write home about.
However, he's only played 37 minutes and has looked sharp when coming in. He almost seems like he's looking for a reason to be put in more, but no matter what he does, he doesn't get the chance.
Maybe having a career high against the No. 8 team in the country changes that.
Brazile, on the other hand, looks like a real talent. An unspecified medical issue kept him out the first eight games of the season, and Martin said he would've been in contention for a starting spot if he hadn't been unavailable.
In his first two games, he's shown why that was considered.
He didn't have a spectacular debut against Eastern Illinois, mustering four points on an alley-oop dunk and two free throws. But he looked the part against Kansas.
His 10 points were more than three of the starting five, and he carried himself admirably in a hostile environment — especially for it being just his second collegiate game.
Are they ready for starting spots? Maybe not.
But, at the very least, they should be giving Martin some things to think about.