Missouri was close, agonizingly close, to getting the upset against No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday. Javon Pickett put in a 17-point performance, but it just wasn’t enough.
The hosts were nearly there but couldn’t get it over the line. K.D. Johnson’s final five points saved Auburn from an embarrassing defeat in its first game as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll, and Missouri suffered its fourth loss in five games in the 55-54 defeat.
It was a good performance from Missouri. There were plenty of positives. It can be easy to nitpick one or two small things that could have swayed the result one way or the other due to the tight nature of the game.Overall, though, the game was positive despite the addition to the loss column.
Missouri has drastically improved over recent games. As noted by both Pickett and Jarron Coleman after the loss, this isn’t the same team that lost by 44 points to Arkansas. The improvements are there and tangible. But tangible improvements don’t lead to tournament bids without results. Missouri is on the outside looking in, with no realistic chance at the NCAA Tournament as things stand.
It was always going to be a rebuilding season with 10 of the 12 rostered players at the beginning of the season never really playing in coach Cuonzo Martin’s system. After Sean Durugordon entered the transfer portal Friday, that number became nine of 11.
But that short rotation and still-jelling team nearly pulled one of the biggest upsets in men’s college basketball, which is a sign of good things.
Should have fouled on the final possession
Of all the small things that could have swayed the game one way or the other, this feels like the most significant.
Pickett hit a momentous 3 with seconds remaining, and Auburn brought the ball up the floor, leading by one. Normally, this is where a team would scramble to foul and stop the clock, especially when only trailing by one point.
Missouri decided not to. There was about a five-second difference between the shot clock and the game clock. The plan, Martin and Pickett said postgame, was to get a stop and run the ball down the court for the last shot.
But that last shot never came.
Auburn killed the clock, with Johnson missing a shot and Walker Kessler getting the pivotal final touch to take it away from Missouri. The home team never got its chance, and the upset bid was dead.
Missouri had been outplayed on the offensive glass all night, with Auburn grabbing 25 offensive rebounds to MU’s 10, making the strategy of getting a rebound over Kessler a risky one at best. That strategy becomes more difficult when considering that Auburn’s defense had played well all night, and a five-second coast-to-coast dash to the basket would have been incredibly difficult.
Had Missouri fouled, assuming it wouldn’t be a shooting foul on a 3-pointer, the largest Auburn could have led by was three points, assuming there were two made free throws. That also would have given Missouri more time to make a play than just to sprint down the court and try to get to the rim or heave a final shot.
Shutting down Jabari Smith
Missouri’s defense has improved drastically since the 44-point beating by Arkansas. Martin said this was the first team he’s had that didn’t have a true defensive identity in his time at MU.
Since that beating, though, Missouri has been much better on the defensive end, even if the results aren’t there to show it.
Perhaps the best indicator of that improvement was the performance against Auburn’s Jabari Smith.
Smith, who is widely considered to be the favorite to be selected No. 1 in the NBA draft, was nowhere close to the performance he typically shows. He finished with five points on 2-of-15 shooting. Martin didn’t go into specifics of what worked against Smith, but he did say that it was centered on making him do things he wasn’t comfortable doing.
Missouri has struggled against similar players throughout the season. Players like Ochai Agbaji at Kansas, Kendric Davis at SMU, Tyson Etienne at Wichita State and several others have torched this defense for big numbers in — for the most part — winning efforts for their teams. Smith was different.
Despite grabbing 10 rebounds, Smith didn’t have a game to write home about, and likely didn’t do anything to further impress the four NBA scouts in attendance. That can be put down to Missouri’s defensive effort, particularly from Trevon Brazile.
The freshman out of Kickapoo has been one of Missouri’s brightest spots in an otherwise grim season, and he played well defensively against Smith and Auburn. He got two blocks, including a huge one on Smith that sent the ball back to half court.
In a wider view of the game, Missouri held Auburn to its lowest point total of the season. The visitor‘s 55 points beat their 58 points against South Florida.
Whatever the game plan against Smith was, it worked. That could potentially work in future games as well.
Coleman continues to perform
Missouri has had a rough go of things in recent games. That much is obvious.
The less obvious part of that has been Coleman becoming one of the more consistent performers for Missouri and in the Southeastern Conference as a whole.
Since conference play started, Coleman has had double-digit scoring figures in every game except the win at Ole Miss. He has also had three assists in all but one game, that one notably being Tuesday.
Against Auburn, Coleman had 10 points and three rebounds and was, again, a major part of Missouri’s plan. He played well on defense, though the stat book doesn’t indicate any blocks or steals. His off-ball work against AU was up there with anyone on Missouri, and it showed.
He was unfortunately on the wrong end of Johnson’s late and-one on a controversial call, but that doesn’t change that he was impressive for most of the night.
For the entirety of the season, Missouri has been crying out for someone to take the load off Kobe Brown, and it’s finally found someone to do so in Coleman. Brown’s scoring has gone down in recent games, but Coleman stepping up has kept Missouri alive in most of those.