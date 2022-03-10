TAMPA, Fla. — And just like that, it was over.
Missouri men's basketball ended its season with a 76-68 loss to LSU in Tampa on Thursday, finishing a bad season with a whimper in the second round of the SEC Tournament.
Now, a long offseason begins for coach Cuonzo Martin and Missouri. MU athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said she would meet with Martin in the coming days after a season that saw many fans call for change.
What happens in that meeting will determine the future of the program and what direction it heads in.
The negatives of the game against LSU — and the season — far outweigh the positives, and that trend may cost Martin his job.
Brazile stands out
There was one major positive for Missouri — Trevon Brazile.
The freshman from Springfield scored a career-high 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the loss and was MU's most impressive player throughout the short-lived stay in Tampa.
The main objective for Martin, or whoever comes in if Reed-Francois decides to go in a different direction, is keeping Brazile in Columbia. With loosened rules for players to transfer schools, Brazile would be in high demand if he decided to change schools.
A true two-way player, he can score and is a vital piece for MU's defensive success. He had two blocks and two steals against LSU and was an important figure in MU's comeback attempt.
Should Brazile stay in Columbia, it would be a major boost for Missouri next season. Should he change his surroundings, some school is getting a very good player with the potential to play in the NBA.
The future
It's no secret that Martin is not the most popular man in Columbia. Whether that leads to change or not should be decided in the coming days.
Martin has long said he does not get consumed with the talk surrounding his future. He said after the LSU loss that he's "at peace" with whatever happens and that "if that's the best for both parties, that's the best thing for both parties."
Not much should be read into with those remarks. Martin had similar statements when Missouri bowed out of the NCAA Tournament last season against Oklahoma and the Tigers had a successful overall outing.
The difference now is that Missouri is nowhere near the NCAA Tournament and has just ended a historically bad season with seven defeats by 20 or more points and a 12-21 record. Some may point to the team's improvements late in the season as a reason to keep Martin on.
Regardless of what happens, MU cannot afford another season like this. Whatever questions that may linger will be answered after Reed-Francois' meeting in the coming days.
Turnovers kill MU
Missouri finished Wednesday with a season-high 24 turnovers. LSU scored 29 points off those, which cemented MU's loss.
It was much the same story as the first time the two teams played. Missouri put itself in precarious positions with giveaways and never found a way out. Despite LSU having 19 turnovers, MU never capitalized nearly enough.
Missouri came into the game ranked No. 310 in the country for fewest turnovers. If there was one area of LSU's defense that needed to be highlighted, it was its ability to force giveaways. In the end, MU never got over that obstacle.
Six of Missouri's eight available players had two or more turnovers, with Kobe and Kaleb Brown giving up five each. That simply won't cut it against a defense like LSU's.