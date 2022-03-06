So often this season, Javon Pickett has sat in the media room at Mizzou Arena with a disappointed look on his face. it was warranted. Too often, Missouri men's basketball's lone senior entered the room after a blowout defeat, a loss that should have been a win or anywhere in between.
Saturday was different.
He was visibly pleased after the Tigers' 79-69 win over Georgia. He spoke a bit about how he was going to celebrate and how he rebounded from a scoreless first half with 12 points in the second. On his senior day, he said he had jitters pregame and that he had to work to overcome those.
Whether he'll be back or not for a fifth season of eligibility is unclear — he said he hasn't thought about it. But if that was Pickett's final show in Columbia, he exited playing the best basketball of his college career. While the results weren't going his way for the most part, the final one did.
It was a big win for Pickett and Missouri. It snapped a six-game losing streak before traveling to Tampa, Florida, for the SEC Tournament. The Tigers open the postseason with Ole Miss — a team they've beaten twice before but coach Cuonzo Martin won't let that consume him.
He said this season, like many things in life, is like a boxing match. The Rebels present a familiar challenge for Missouri, one that Martin and his team won't take lightly.
That mentality has led the Tigers to the Tampa's doorstep, where they'll be hoping for momentum. If the second half against the Bulldogs is any measure to go by, they could have something to build off.
Second half defense
Martin has said this Missouri team is different because it doesn't have a set defensive identity. For a coach who has built his identity around stalwart defenses, that underlined a major problem.
This season's team isn't the same as past seasons. Martin's team has struggled, particularly with perimeter defense, throughout the season. The Tigers did again in the first half against Georgia.
The Bulldogs started the game on a 7-0 run and led by as many as 14 points in the first half. The Tigers played poorly on the defensive end in the opening 20 minutes. That changed after the break.
Missouri outscored Georgia 49-30 in the second half, with 13 of the Bulldogs' points coming from the free-throw line. While ceding 21 free-throw attempts in a half is a cause for concern, the Tigers' defense from the field was much improved.
There was a stretch in the second half where Georgia hadn't scored a field goal in over nine minutes. While the Bulldogs sit bottom of the SEC for a good reason, that shows a strong defensive output. Had it not been for the free throws, this game would not have been close.
Trevon Brazile had two blocks in the second half and Pickett had a steal. The Tigers forced Georgia into bad looks which led to the Bulldogs shooting 8 of 24 from the field after halftime.
Should Missouri take that into Tampa, it could have a chance to make a run.
Brown delivers
Kobe Brown is Missouri's most important player. With the team built around him and Pickett this summer in the portal, his performance typically matches the team's.
The Tigers are 0-12 when Brown fails to score 10 or more points and are 11-8 when he hits that mark.
He scored a game-high 21 points against Georgia, which is tied for his third-highest point total of the season. In the six-game losing streak, Brown averaged 9.8 points per game, which was enhanced by his 19-point performance against South Carolina.
Brown may be hitting his stride at the right moment.
His 19 points against South Carolina and 21 points against Georgia show that he is improving heading into the conference tournament.
If the Tigers want to win a game or two, a lot of that burden will be on Brown. If he keeps scoring the way he has the past two games, they might have a chance.
Foul troubles
Missouri has fallen victim to the same errors throughout the season. Be it turnovers, foul issues or failing to convert from the 3-point line, the Tigers have consistently struggled in the same facets since opening night.
While two of those issues weren't particularly prevalent against Georgia, one was — fouls.
The Bulldogs scored 13 of their 30 second-half points from the charity stripe and Missouri finished with six of its eight available players accumulating three or more fouls.
Had it not been for the foul issues, Missouri would have walked away with the win. The Tigers are ranked No. 302 for fewest fouls with 555 in 30 games — an average of 18.5 per game.
The Tigers have lost several close games, particularly the game at Vanderbilt, due to foul and free throw disparities. Missouri had 21 fouls against Georgia.
Brown, Amari Davis and Ronnie DeGray III each finished with four fouls each against the Bulldogs, while Brazile and DaJuan Gordon each had three. Should the Tigers be locked in another close game against Ole Miss on Wednesday, fouls could be a major aspect of which side advances and which goes home.