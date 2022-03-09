TAMPA, Fla. — Missouri is going through a historically bad season. It is the sixth time in program history that the Tigers have lost 20 or more games and the fourth time since the 2014.
MU has won 12 games. Three of those have been against Ole Miss.
The Tigers beat the Rebels 72-60 on Wednesday in the opening game of the SEC Tournament. Missouri hadn't beaten a team three times since its final season in the Big 12, when it beat Baylor and Texas three times each on its way to a conference title.
A decade later, the Tigers are most likely not going to repeat the conference title aspect of that season, but they equalled the other part of it.
Missouri now faces LSU in the second round of the SEC Tournament 25 minutes after the conclusion of the Texas A&M-Florida game Thursday. MU lost 75-55 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Feb. 26 and will need to replicate some of its success against the Rebels to have a chance against the fifth-seeded Tigers.
Strong defense
Missouri held Ole Miss to 28 points in the second half Wednesday. The Tigers slowed down Jarkel Joiner — Ole Miss' leading scorer — to three points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field.
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin has always been known for his stalwart defensive teams, but this season's Tigers have not lived up to that expectation. He said this was one of the first teams he's coached without a solidified defensive identity, but they may be moving past that.
MU has now won two games in a row for the first time since November, and held both of its opponents to fewer than 70 points in both of those games.
Granted, Georgia and Ole Miss aren't the same as LSU.
If the Tigers are to get the upset, they need to hold Darius Days and former MU point guard Xavier Pinson to few good looks. If they can do that, they may have a chance.
Balanced scoring
Missouri had a balanced scoring night against Ole Miss, with six of its eight available players scoring nine or more points.
Kobe Brown tied for a game-high 16 points, showing why he was selected to the All-SEC Second Team. Javon Pickett, Trevon Brazile and Jarron Coleman each had nine points while Ronnie DeGray III scored 14 — all in the first half.
The Tigers have had issues throughout the season of relying too much on Brown. More recently that burden has been on Pickett more, but Missouri finally had a game where it found ways to share the ball and find success from several outlets.
Missouri did not have that same success against LSU in February, or in most other games. To beat LSU, MU will need to have that kind of distribution and scoring balance.
Without it, coach Will Wade's Tigers may have their way with Missouri again.
Limiting turnovers
Throughout the season, one of Missouri's biggest issues has been keeping the ball.
The Tigers are ranked No. 310 for fewest turnovers in the country with an average of 14 per game. Against Ole Miss on Wednesday, though, they had 12 turnovers.
While that isn't necessarily a huge improvement, it is important to note that LSU is ranked No. 321 in the same statistic. With fewer turnovers, MU flowed better on offense and had 13 assists.
LSU, while not handling the ball well on offense, forces giveaways at one of the higher rates in the country. Missouri had 19 turnovers when the two played in February compared to LSU's 13.
If MU is to get the upset, it will have to take care of the ball as well, if not better than, it did against Ole Miss. If not, the offseason will likely begin Thursday evening.