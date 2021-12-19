Missouri men's basketball's 83-75 win over Utah on Saturday felt like a momentum shifting result. The Tigers have struggled in large part this season against team's of the same or higher caliber, and it should be noted that they haven't been great against teams they should beat, either.
Maybe that is the reason for the different feeling at Mizzou Arena. Missouri hasn't had a win like that this season and probably hasn't had one of that sort since beating Alabama in Columbia last season. There were plenty of things that could have been better, as has been the case over the course of the season.
But the importance of getting a Power Five win over a good Utah team should not be overlooked, especially after the beating Missouri took from No. 7 Kansas.
Brown bounces back
Kobe Brown was not himself against the Jayhawks last Saturday. He finished with a measly five points in 24 minutes, sitting out large portions of the game with foul trouble.
It looked as though he would have a similar day against the Utes, finishing the first half with four points and sitting the final eight minutes of the interval with foul trouble. A shift of the plan in the second half was the difference between back-to-back disappointing performances — both for Brown and Missouri.
He finished with a career-high 27 points as coach Cuonzo Martin emphasized getting the ball inside more in the second half, which allowed his star forward to thrive.
No Wilmore
The case of Jordan Wilmore has been a strange one throughout the entirety of the season. He's started some games, while he hasn't gotten off the bench in others.
The latter was the case Saturday, with Martin giving a single word to answer why the 7-foot-3 forward did not touch the court.
"Production."
It's no secret that Wilmore isn't the guy to put up big numbers. His career-high was 11 points against Northern Illinois in just the third game of the season. In all other contests, he hasn't scored more than four points in a game.
He and Kaleb Brown were the only players who did not play against Utah.
Poor from 3
If one were to tune into the game Saturday late on, they would see Jarron Coleman hit a 3 from the logo to give Missouri a five-point lead. Maybe from there, with no prior knowledge of the rest of the game, the uneducated viewer would be led to believe the Tigers had a good night from behind the arc.
That was not the case. In fact, it hasn't been the case over the course of the season.
Missouri shot just 19% from the 3-point line against Utah, finishing 4 for 21 from deep. This isn't anything new, either.
The Tigers are ranked No. 348 of 350 in 3-point field goal percentage, making just 24.55% of their shots from deep. Maybe they found a way around that weakness against Utah, but they won't all the time, especially in the SEC.
COVID-19 a factor
Throughout the sports world over the weekend, games were canceled or postponed at a high rate due to COVID-19 protocols. Missouri's game against Utah was affected, with the Utes' leading scorer and rebounder, Branden Carlson, out due to health and safety measures.
Martin confirmed postgame that his team was 100% vaccinated and that he and his staff are working on getting everyone their booster shots. He also said the team would be wearing masks more often and taking more precautions to ensure they don't have any cancellations.
As things stand, a cancellation due to COVID-19 protocols stands as a forfeit, and given Missouri's standing, any loss is costly in terms of the possibility of postseason play.