Well, that wasn't supposed to happen.
Missouri men's basketball came into Saturday night's 92-86 win against No. 15 Alabama 0-4 against teams that were ranked in the AP Top 25 at any point this season with an average margin of defeat of 28 points. The Crimson Tide had just come off a win against No. 14 Tennessee and should have had little issue against a 6-7 Tigers side.
But that was not to be, and Missouri's upset was one of a few around the country. No. 2 Duke lost at home to Miami and No. 6 Kansas to Texas Tech. While those were both surprising results, the Tigers' win over the Tide was the surprise of the night.
Missouri was ranked No. 160 in KenPom compared to Alabama at No. 15. The Tigers were No. 242 in the NCAA NET Rankings while the Tide were No. 19.
Now, Missouri is No. 148 in KenPom and No. 199 in the NCAA NET, while Alabama is No. 18 and No. 22, respectively.
It was the Tigers' best performance of the season by a large distance and shows potential. Missouri was the worst 3-point shooting team in the SEC coming into it, but shot 37.5% Saturday. It could be argued that Alabama was poor on defense, but don't take too much away from the Tigers' performance.
It was a very good team performance.
Kobe Brown, starters carry
Kobe Brown was, as he has been most of the season, Missouri's best player. His career-high 30 points was the main difference between the Tigers and the Tide. This time, however, he wasn't acting alone.
Four of the Tigers' five starters finished with double-digit point figures, which proved vital to the winning effort. Trevon Brazile was the only starter who didn't score 10 or more, but he scored nine.
Jarron Coleman was a massive part of the plan, given Anton Brookshire and Amari Davis were both out due to health and safety protocols, meaning he and Kaleb Brown shared the point guard duties. Coleman finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Javon Pickett and DaJuan Gordon each finished with 15 points, while a lot of Brazile's defensive work won't appear on a stat sheet.
For Missouri to turn the season around and start to compete in the SEC, it needs these kind of performances more often.
Kaleb Brown's breakout game
Kaleb Brown had only played 38 minutes this season heading into Saturday and only had a single field goal — a layup against Paul Quinn.
Given both Brookshire and Davis were to miss the game, Kaleb Brown was bound to see significant minutes. And he did, playing a season-high 18 minutes in the win. While his stat line won't catch many eyes — just two points and three rebounds — he was pivotal to Missouri's success.
He deputized well in the point guard position, doing a lot of good work off the ball. His two assists were particularly important given how close the game was.
Coach Cuonzo Martin was quick to praise the freshman after the game, taking up part of his opening statement to call his performance to mind despite the non-flashy stats.
Kaleb Brown had been a question mark over the course of the season. Some had been calling for him to see more action, while others weren't sure he was ready for that. If his performance against one of the better backcourts in the country is anything to go off, he has certainly earned more of a chance.
Bench production still an issue
It wasn't all perfect for Missouri, and maybe this is nitpicking. But a lack of bench production has been an issue for the Tigers over the course of the season.
Missouri scored five points off the bench, with Alabama scoring 27. The Tigers need more production off their bench. Having four of five starters scoring 15 or more points is not sustainable, nor is having just five points off the bench.
Kaleb Brown's performance off the bench was admirable despite the lack of points. Jordan Wilmore was good defensively for his short time off the bench. Ronnie DeGray III has seen better days, but his single 3-pointer was huge at the time.
DeGray is typically good for better days off the bench, but in general, Missouri needs more production.
Kobe Brown isn't going to score 30 points every night. The starting lineup isn't going to put up 86 points every night. More points need to come off the bench, or nights like Saturday will be few and far between.