If ever there was a game that went by the script, it was Missouri men's basketball's 72-44 win over Eastern Illinois. The Panthers came in as the second-lowest ranked team in the nation in the NET rankings and looked the part against the Tigers.
Neither team was particularly flattering, especially in the first half. But Missouri did look much better in the second, showing glimpses of the team that played well for the most part in the season opener against Central Michigan.
Tune up
This game was simply a tune up for the Border War between Missouri and No. 8 Kansas on Saturday. The same could be said for the Jayhawks game against UTEP.
Both games simply felt like the undercard fights before the main event. Both Missouri and Kansas won big and put together some momentum before the renewal of the rivalry.
That's why the Tigers' win over Eastern Illinois largely felt like an exhibition, because of the looming sense of something much more important on the horizon.
Brazile shows promise
It was long awaited, but freshman Trevon Brazile finally made his collegiate debut for Missouri. The Kickapoo graduate got gassed quickly, coach Cuonzo Martin said, but showed glimpses of the player fans have been excited to see since he arrived.
Having missed the first eight games of the season through an unspecified medical condition, Brazile scored four points in 14 minutes, including an alley-oop dunk on the assist from high school teammate Anton Brookshire.
Brazile also showed that he has a good eye for a pass, finding teammates with ease with one of the more underrated aspects of his play.
Brookshire's best showing
To put it plainly, Brookshire's start to college basketball had been rough. The freshman, who was once in the ESPN Top 100 recruits, came into the game against Eastern Illinois without a single 3-pointer to his name and had overall been disappointing for the Tigers.
However, against the Panthers, he showed glimpses of the player Martin recruited.
Brookshire hit Missouri's only two 3s on the night and finished with eight points in 25 minutes. He also had the assists on both alley-oops the Tigers had.
There's still a long way to go for Brookshire and Missouri as a whole. But seeing some shots fall may be very beneficial for his confidence going forward.