Maybe Missouri men’s basketball can build some momentum and some confidence after beating NAIA team Paul Quinn College 91-59 on Monday. That is yet to be seen, though, with Liberty and Eastern Illinois still to come before the revival of the Border War game at Kansas.
But in reality, how much can really be taken from a game like Paul Quinn? It was evident early in the game that Missouri was the better team and the only thing to question was the final score.
While it is true that Missouri should always win a game like that, there are still some things to take away from the performance. Sure, it may be a little while before seeing if anything truly comes of the game, but there were things to be noted outside the obvious stats, like Missouri scoring the most points it has so far this season and finishing with the largest margin of victory.
Kobe Brown is this team
Make no mistake about it, Kobe Brown is the lifeblood of this Missouri team. Questions surrounded the Tigers all offseason about how they would perform with only two returners who saw regular minutes last season, and the answers have largely been unsatisfying thus far.
The one answer that hasn’t left fans with a sour taste in their mouths has been Brown’s ability to step up. While it may be true that he is better served as a role player on a good team as opposed to the main man, Brown has stepped into the role coach Cuonzo Martin set out for him over the summer and led Missouri.
It was noted by the CBS broadcast team at the Jacksonville Classic and by DaJuan Gordon after the Paul Quinn game — Brown is the best player this team has so far.
His 20 points and 23 rebounds Monday was an impressive stat line, regardless of the opponent. He’s the first Missouri player to have 20 or more rebounds in a game since Curtis Berry in 1979. His plus-45 was far and away the best on the court.
Take away Brown’s plus-45, and Paul Quinn has a 13-point advantage.
And Brown’s impact goes far beyond the PQC game. His average of 15.4 points leads the team, as does his 9.6 rebounds per game. Brown is second behind Jarron Coleman for assists per game.
On top of that, his early-season foul troubles haven’t been as prevalent as of late, which is a positive sign for Tiger fans.
Missouri is going to be successful based on how good Brown is and whether his teammates can pick up the other parts. Early indications seem to point toward them not being able to as often as needed, but the Tigers need that in order to make it to March.
Davis in the point
Fans who tuned into the Paul Quinn game saw an unfamiliar sight other than the NAIA opponent on the court. Amari Davis, who has been one of Missouri’s most reliable shooters this season, was playing a bit as a point guard.
Sure, if there’s ever a game to experiment and try something new, it was this one. Martin seemed to indicate that he liked the way Davis fit in the role postgame, perhaps leaving the door open to more time at the point for Davis.
Point guard has arguably been the largest hole for Missouri so far. If Davis can provide an adequate solution, maybe the Tigers could be in business.
Martin said Davis’ ability to drive downhill and hit a pull-up jumper is an asset in the position, and that could be a big part of the Tigers’ plans moving forward. Look for Davis at the point more against Liberty and Eastern Illinois to see if he can make the jump and stay there against Kansas.
Bench production lacking
Perhaps this is largely because Ronnie DeGray III got his first start against Paul Quinn, but that doesn’t excuse the lack of production from Missouri’s bench.
The Tigers finished with just 21 bench points, nine of which came from Coleman. None of those points came in the first half. That’s bad against any opposition, but especially in a game like this, where they were so heavily favored.
Missouri simply cannot afford to lean that heavily on its starters. Bench production is needed, simple as that.
If the Tigers go into the second half against Kansas, Illinois or the vast majority of SEC games with zero points off the bench in the first half, those are going to be very long nights.
However, there were some positives to be taken off the bench. Sean Durugordon, again, looked lively and chipped in with six points. His minutes, however few and far between they come, have prompted people to ask why he doesn’t get more time.
Kaleb Brown scored his first collegiate points in just his second appearance for Missouri. Martin said he may be working his way into a more prominent part of the rotation.
Even so, the lack of production off the bench is alarming for the Tigers. That production should go up if DeGray is moved back to the sixth-man role, but those points need to come from more than one player.