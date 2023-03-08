Missouri men’s basketball closed its regular season on a high note, rattling off four straight victories to earn the No. 4 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament.
With a chance to make noise in the postseason and improve its seeding in the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers showed improvement in some key areas during their winning streak.
Overcoming road adversity
Missouri trailed by as many as 19 during its road game against LSU this past Wednesday. The Tigers trailed by 13 at halftime.
MU roared back in the second half, outscoring LSU 47-29 behind D’Moi Hodge’s 23-points and five steals. As Hodge made plays on both ends, MU’s grit on the road was an indicator that the Tigers can withstand a slow start and make a comeback.
In the Tigers’ previous game on the road against Georgia, MU trailed by one at the break after the Bulldogs made eight 3s in the first half. But once again, a big defensive second half limited the Bulldogs to just two 3s, and the Tigers cruised to an 85-63 win.
MU’s improvement away from home at the end of the regular season suggests that the Tigers can endure adversity and get back into games away from Mizzou Arena. The Tigers will play the rest of their season at neutral sites in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.
Missouri is 2-0 in neutral-site games this season, defeating Illinois in St. Louis and UCF in Sunrise, Florida.
Carter’s emergence
While Nick Honor stunned Mississippi State with a game-winning 3 in overtime to start MU’s winning streak and starters Kobe Brown and Hodge have maintained their strong production, the Tigers have seen another key contributor emerge recently.
Forward Noah Carter has scored in double digits in each of Missouri’s past four games, all while coming off the bench. His best performance came in the Tigers’ regular-season finale this past Saturday, when he finished with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists in an 82-77 win over Ole Miss.
Along with Mohamed Diarra, Carter has emerged at the right time to give MU more depth at forward. If he can carry his uptick in performances into the postseason, he can give Missouri another scoring option as March continues.
Where could the Tigers end up in the Big Dance?
Missouri’s recent high-flying form and coach Dennis Gates’ impressive first season have the Tigers set to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2020-21 season.
MU is in a similar position to the 2021 team, which earned a No. 9 seed and lost to Oklahoma in the first round. This year’s Tigers are projected as a No. 8 seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology, while CBS has them as a 6 seed.
With its seeding in flux, MU’s performance in the SEC Tournament will be key to defining its place in the Big Dance. A quick exit in Nashville, Tennessee, could have the Tigers tumbling to a 9 or 10 seed, depending on results of other teams with similar résumés.
If Missouri can make a run and win the Southeastern Conference Championship, however, it would not only receive an automatic bid, but the Tigers could climb to a 4 or 5 seed. A victory in the SEC quarterfinals and a loss in either the semifinals or final likely solidifies MU as a 7 or 8 seed.