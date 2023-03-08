Missouri men’s basketball closed its regular season on a high note, rattling off four straight victories to earn the No. 4 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

With a chance to make noise in the postseason and improve its seeding in the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers showed improvement in some key areas during their winning streak.

