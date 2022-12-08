Jarrett Sutton couldn’t keep his emotions in check when the final buzzer sounded February 9, 2009, at Mizzou Arena.
Sutton sprinted onto the court, mobbed by the rest of the 2008-09 Missouri men’s basketball team. Fans stormed the floor after the Tigers’ 62-60 win over arch-rivals and defending national champion, Kansas.
“I just remember jumping onto J.T. (Tiller) and (Justin) Safford was behind me, and then we somehow got pushed towards the student section, all of us, I think Keith Ramsey had a big part in that, of just jumping up and down, getting the students involved,” Sutton remembers. “And then all of a sudden, it just was like a blur. I mean, it was just students running at us.”
The celebration began after MU’s Zaire Taylor hit a game-winning mid-range shot, which took a bounce off the rim, hit near the top of the backboard and dropped into the hoop, to sink the Jayhawks.
The energy from Missouri’s fans and the team represented an important moment in the middle of an impressive turnaround season for the Tigers, a win over their most bitter rival after a successful past season for Kansas.
Missouri finished the 2007-08 season 19-16 and lost in the first round of the Big 12 tournament. The Tigers were swept in both Big 12 matchups against Kansas, losing a close 76-70 game at Mizzou Arena before getting blown out 90-71 in Lawrence, Kansas.
The 2007-08 Jayhawks, however, had a 37-3 season, won the Big 12 tournament and Mario Chalmers hit one of the most notable shots in NCAA Tournament history to tie the 2008 NCAA championship at 63. Kansas went on to raise the trophy after sealing a 75-68 win in overtime over Memphis.
After the mediocre season, MU coach Mike Anderson and the returning players knew they needed to make a statement in 2008-09. DeMarre Carroll returned for his senior year after winning the 2008 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. Leo Lyons also returned for his final season, and juniors Tiller and Taylor added important experience for the group.
Anderson also brought in three freshmen who would help change the program both in the 2008-09 season and in the years following — Marcus Denmon, Kim English, and Laurence Bowers — who went on to cement their places as all-time greats for Missouri.
“We walked into that situation with a mindset of thinking that probably we were better than we were,” English said. “And that mindset was met with the humility of an older group that understood winning was really, really hard and this how hard we got to play, and I think it meshed to a really good situation.”
Despite the lack of attention from the national media, the group gelled under Anderson. His “fastest 40 minutes in basketball” had Missouri playing at a quick tempo with high-pressure defense.
The Tigers began to quietly rattle off wins. After a 22-4 start to the season, they turned to getting revenge on their rival and defending champs.
“Going into that game, even the couple practices before, you felt just a different level of adrenaline just days before,” Sutton said. “And knowing that they were the national champions too, and knowing that a lot of those guys were back, knowing that they were the standard that we wanted to get to. And we knew that if we could beat them, we would not only win over the fan base, but we would make a statement to the country of the type of team we were, and the fact that the program was back and that we were legit.”
When Kansas finally came to Columbia in February, Missouri was ranked No. 17 in the country and the Jayhawks were just one spot higher at No. 16.
Mizzou Arena was packed, just as it’s expected to be when the Border War returns to Columbia in 2022. This year’s game is sold out as the Jayhawks — coming off yet another national championship — make the trip to Mizzou Arena, 14 years after Bill Self’s side won its most recent title.
“It was our first time playing in front of an environment like that, you know, the program was just changing over from some rough seasons with Mike Anderson to his first successful one. And the atmosphere was too much, (even) for us. We had never seen that,” English said.
The Tigers started the 2009 matchup nervous and trailed by 14 points at halftime, but that was when the leadership — which continued to help the 2008-09 team to even more success after the Kansas game — emerged.
Missouri leaned on its star Carroll, who was not the most vocal leader, but just as he had all season, helped guide the Tigers with his actions on the floor.
“I know he always got labeled as the ‘Junkyard Dog’ but that really came out in that game in the second half, in my opinion,” Sutton said. “Because even if he wasn’t getting a rebound or scoring, just his energy level, and how he competed, and getting on the floor and doing the little things, that I think rubbed off on everyone, and most importantly rubbed off on the young guys. Because everybody kind of looked up to DeMarre, because DeMarre always played hard.”
JT Tiller also emerged as a leader when Missouri needed its experienced players the most, setting the tone for the Tigers on the defensive end.
“You’d look at a stat sheet and he wouldn’t be scoring, he wouldn’t be making shots, but what he was giving us on defense and how he was changing the game to impact winning was always so high, and his competitiveness was elite,” Sutton said. “There was no bigger competitor than JT Tiller.”
Between the guidance of experienced players who knew what it took to win, and the confidence of its talented youngsters, Missouri rallied in the second half. The Tigers forced Kansas into 27 turnovers and mounted a comeback that set up Taylor’s winning shot.
“I think Zaire Taylor, you know, he was a guy that said, ‘I didn’t really know what this rivalry was about, but now I do, and this was really special.’ And I’m sure it was that way for some of the younger guys, too,” Luke Thompson who covered the 2008-09 team for the Missourian said. “And, you know, DeMarre obviously knew, and so it was really big for him to have a game like that.”
The Tigers’ win at Mizzou Arena was avenged by the Jayhawks later that season when they took down MU 90-65 at Allen Fieldhouse, but Missouri had put the country on notice. The Tigers closed out a successful turnaround season winning the Big 12 Tournament and reaching the Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament.
In 2022, Missouri finds itself in a similar position, facing its rival Kansas after it again won a national title, and MU finished a disappointing 2021-22 campaign 12th in the SEC.
Missouri again reloaded, this time adding a new coach, Dennis Gates. Instead of an impressive freshmen class, MU added a host of players from the now more-active transfer portal.
Missouri returns its star from last season Kobe Brown, who has had to emerge as a leader for all of the newcomers as Carroll did for the 2008-09 team. Gates’ team hounds the ball on defense, and forces turnovers to play fast in transition, just as Anderson demanded in his “fastest 40 minutes” scheme.
Missouri may not be as nationally recognized as the 2008-09 team was, but the 9-0 Tigers will be just as hungry. Hungry to prove they have what it takes to beat a top team, and more importantly, earn a win over its bitter rival.
Just like in 2008-09, the fans have got behind this year’s team and will seek to create a hostile environment as the Tigers try to create another special moment in Border War history Saturday.
After the fans poured onto the court in 2009, going wild behind ESPN’s Holly Rowe, she attempted to ask Zaire Taylor what it took for the Tigers to come back from a 14-point deficit at halftime.
“I can’t hear nothing you’re saying,” he said with the energetic crowd still screaming behind him.