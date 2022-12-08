Carroll helps Tigers rally to beat Kansas (copy)

Zaire Taylor puts up the winning basket in front of Kansas defender Tyrel Reed on Feb. 9, 2009 at Mizzou Arena. Fans stormed the floor after the Tigers’ 62-60 win over arch-rivals and defending national champion, Kansas.

 Kyle Spradley/Missourian

Jarrett Sutton couldn’t keep his emotions in check when the final buzzer sounded February 9, 2009, at Mizzou Arena.

Sutton sprinted onto the court, mobbed by the rest of the 2008-09 Missouri men’s basketball team. Fans stormed the floor after the Tigers’ 62-60 win over arch-rivals and defending national champion, Kansas.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you