When Dru Smith first walked into the gym as a transfer from Evansville, his new Missouri teammates didn’t think much of him.
That meant Jeremiah Tilmon and the rest of the Missouri men’s basketball team were in for a surprise once Smith and his wavy locks took the court.
“When I saw him with his hair I thought, ‘Why are we recruiting this guy?’” Tilmon said. “Then we got to practicing and I was like, ‘Wow, this guy can really ball.’”
The rest of the SEC could be in for a similar surprise when Smith and the Tigers take the court this season.
Head coach Cuonzo Martin told local media members Wednesday that the team has “all the parts” to be a tournament team in March, barring serious injury, despite the Tigers being ranked as the 12th or 13th team in preseason SEC rankings from most media outlets. They were 13th in SB Nation’s most recent rankings, and were left off the NCAA Tournament projection this year by NCAA analyst Andy Katz.
The difference in expectations could stem from the general mystery regarding Smith, who came to Missouri as an unheralded addition due to pedestrian averages at a smaller school.
The point guard averaged 13.7 points and 4.6 assists per game as a sophomore with the Evansville Purple Aces, posting one of the most efficient seasons of any player across college basketball in 2017-2018.
That season, Smith was one of two players since 2009 to have a season shooting over 57% from the field and 48% from the 3-point range, per Sports Reference. Smith shot 57.8% from the field and 48.2% from behind the arc in his last seasonbefore transferring.
The other player to achieve this feat was Sterling Brown in the 2015-16 season for SMU. Brown now plays for the Milwaukee Bucks.
“People don’t know who Dru is,” Tilmon said. “He’s one of the best finishers through contact that I’ve ever played with.”
“He was really comparable to some of the best guards in the SEC we played last year, even though he wasn’t playing,” Torrence Watson said.
The enigma regarding Smith only grew while he sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, but during practice he was busy tearing up the court on the Tigers’ scout team.
“Dru is one of those guys who can just go one-on-five,” Watson said. “He can go a whole possession by himself and then get a layup.”
The addition of Smith also gives Missouri a player with a traditional point guard skill set. Smith scores, but he also can facilitate and run the offense.
“He’s more patient and smarter (than other guards),” Pinson says. “He thinks before everything. He’s trying to out-think you before anything and he’s really good at that.”
Martin and Tigers players praised every part of Smith’s game, which begs the question: Does Smith have a weakness on the court?
“I haven’t seen one so far,” Javon Pickett said. “He’s a complete player who will help us a lot this year.”
In addition to Smith and fellow transfer Axel Okongo, Missouri adds freshmen Mario McKinney Jr., Tray Jackson and Kobe Brown.
Brown is 6-foot-7 and Jackson is 6-foot-8, but Martin classified both as guards. They will both add size as the fourth guard in small-ball lineups the Tigers will feature this year.
“Tray is a 6-foot-8 guy who can shoot it and Kobe is a guy that can play four or five positions,” Martin said.
McKinney Jr., a point guard from St. Louis, brings athleticism to a deep backcourt.
Missouri also looks to return a healthy Mark Smith, who missed the end of last season with an injury and is still sitting out five-on-five drills but doing individual workouts and shooting at practice.
The addition of these players could make the Tigers a different team than the squad that went 15-17 last season.
“It is (a completely different team),” Tilmon said. “We’ve got completely different pieces and now we’ve got a whole team of guys that want to learn.”