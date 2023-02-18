Forcing 21 Texas A&M turnovers, one might have guessed that Missouri would have picked up its 20th win Saturday. But the Aggies dominated both the offensive and defensive glass while outshooting MU to beat the Tigers 69-60 at Mizzou Arena.

"We played the game from behind for more than 39 minutes," MU coach Dennis Gates said. "That's a tough spot to be in, and we have to be able to convert how we need to convert."

