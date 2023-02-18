Forcing 21 Texas A&M turnovers, one might have guessed that Missouri would have picked up its 20th win Saturday. But the Aggies dominated both the offensive and defensive glass while outshooting MU to beat the Tigers 69-60 at Mizzou Arena.
"We played the game from behind for more than 39 minutes," MU coach Dennis Gates said. "That's a tough spot to be in, and we have to be able to convert how we need to convert."
Missouri (19-8, 7-7 Southeastern Conference) has won the rebounding battle just once, against Southern Indiana, but Saturday's performance may have been its worst defeat in the category. Texas A&M tallied 41 total rebounds to Missouri's 23.
The 18-rebound margin between the teams came close to Missouri's game against Auburn, where it tallied 22 fewer rebounds than its opponent. It tied for the team's third-worst rebounding margin of the season.
"They gave themselves a lot of second-chance points," Kobe Brown said. "Their best plays (are) rebounding the ball and getting second-chance points."
To make up for what Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams called a "statistical anomaly" of winning the game despite losing the turnover battle, rebounding was crucial for the Aggies.
"It's so critical for, and I understand the numbers, we play percentages more than we do numbers. Our rebound percentage before it went analytically final was 59%," Williams said. "That's a big part in what helped us overcome our turnover rate."
Texas A&M’s Dexter Dennis led the way for the Aggies with 10 rebounds while adding 17 points, and Julius Marble grabbed eight boards.
"I also think that we did a really good job on the defensive glass," Williams said.
The Aggies recorded 25 defensive rebounds.
MU briefly tightened the rebounding battle early in the second half, helping the Tigers pull within 10 points of the Aggies at the beginning of the period, but Texas A&M (20-7, 12-2) fired away from behind the arc, destroying any momentum the Tigers had captured.
Following two made free throws by Marble and a Sean East II turnover, Dennis knocked down a 3 to give the Aggies a 51-35 lead.
After the Tigers closed the gap back to 13 points, they failed to grab a board off a Dennis miss. Instead, it landed into the hands of Andersson Garcia, who scored and converted the and-1 after a Brown foul, extending Texas A&M's lead back to 16 with 11:05 to play.
Missouri made another gasp, shrinking the gap to eight points with a D'Moi Hodge 3-pointer at the 9:19 mark and bringing life into the Mizzou Arena crowd. But after a Texas A&M timeout, Tyrece Radford splashed a 3-pointer as a part of his 12-point performance. The Aggies fired 44% from the field and 38.1% from behind the arc.
MU outscored Texas A&M 35-30 in the second half, but through SEC play, the Aggies came into Mizzou Arena giving up an SEC-low 26.5 first-half points. Sloppy play not only held the Tigers below that mark, but Texas A&M mirrored Missouri's performance early on before taking a 39-25 lead into halftime.
Similar to the Auburn game, the Tigers got off to a slow start, missing their first five shots from the field. Brown went to the free throw line twice to keep the margin within two points through five minutes. He recorded 40% of Missouri’s points, scoring 24 and hitting 5 of 7 from behind the arc.
The Tigers' defense made up for the early offensive struggles, as Missouri forced five turnovers in that same span. Nick Honor and Hodge combined for three early steals and Honor took a charge. Hodge finished the game with six steals to go along with 12 points. In all, the Tigers recorded 14 steals.
Just over five minutes into the game, Brown gave the Tigers their first lead with a 3-pointer after the first of his three steals.
The Aggies regained the lead before Hodge knocked down his first 3-pointer. Following that, Missouri’s offense went flat, embarking on a scoring drought that lasted longer than four minutes before East broke it with a jumper near the basket. Texas A&M ended the half on an 18-12 run.
Although it played at home, Missouri’s offense resembled previous road performances. It hit just 9 of 30 first-half shots in front of a home crowd of 15,061. Brown broke a 4:17 scoring drought with a two-handed dunk, but Taylor beat the buzzer at the half with a 3.
Taylor led the Aggies with a team-high 21 points on 4-of-7 shooting and a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line.
Missouri next hosts Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Tuesday.