TAMPA, Fla. — Quenton Jackson stole the ball from Jaylin Williams. It was Williams’ fifth turnover, and Jackson was going to make him pay. The A&M standout threw it down for a huge dunk to put Texas A&M up by 11 points on its way to a 82-64 win over Arkansas on Saturday.
“Q (Jackson) is my guy for life, whether he dunks it or shoots an airball,” Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “I love him.”
Before the final buzzer sounded, Williams hugged Wade Taylor IV and let out a smile. For a brief moment during the run of play, Williams let his emotion show through.
The eighth-seeded Aggies continued their unprecedented run to the SEC Tournament championship game in Tampa in dominant fashion. A&M led top-seed Auburn by as many as 20 points and led wire-to-wire against the Razorbacks.
Jackson finished with a team-high 20 points, while Hassan Diarra and Henry Coleman III finished with 12 and 10, respectively. Tyrece Radford finished with 11 points. It was a massive win for a team on the NCAA Tournament bubble and one that could, and maybe should, get in the big dance.
“That’s not up to me. I just go out there and I play my game,” Jackson said when asked if the Aggies should make the tournament. “That’s up to the higher-ups.”
Arkansas struggled throughout the game. The Razorbacks shot 16.7% from the 3-point line while A&M shot 53.3% from deep. The Aggies held JD Notae to single-digit points for the first time this season. He finished with five points.
“Got totally outplayed, out-reacted, loose balls,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “Texas A&M outplayed us and deserved to win today.”
(9) TENNESSEE 69, (5) KENTUCKY 62: A few sloppy moments were all it took to sink Kentucky’s SEC Tournament hopes. The Wildcats stayed in it despite Tennessee looking as if it would run away with it, but coach John Calipari’s team will rue its missed opportunity.
A rebound slipped out of Oscar Tshiebwe’s hands early in the second half before he fouled out for the first time this season later on. Multiple passes went astray, and Kentucky let Kennedy Chandler have too much freedom.
“A good team will make you pay just like Tennessee made us pay,” Calipari said.
Despite all of that, the Wildcats stayed in it. Keion Brooks Jr. and TyTy Washington scored 19 and 17 points, respectively, to keep their team in the game. The Volunteers had too much for the Wildcats to overcome in the end.
Chandler finished with 19 points to lead the Volunteers to Sunday’s championship game against Texas A&M.
“Coach Barnes has a great trust in me,” Chandler said. “My mindset was get the shot, get a great shot, find somebody open.”
Kentucky shot 10% from the 3-point line and 34% from the field. Tennessee shot 40% from deep and 44% from the field.
“We were 2 for 20. Folks, we could have won this game,” Calipari said. “I thought we were going to win. ... We had some of those plays that I was laughing.”