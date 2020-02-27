Going through an early-season stretch of playing a combined 14 minutes in five games, it looked like Reed Nikko was bound to spend another year pinned to the back end of the Missouri bench.
Yes, that's not a typo. Between Missouri men's basketball's quintet of games between Wofford on Nov. 18 and Charleston Southern on Dec. 3, Nikko, who entered 2019-20 with two career starts, didn't just see lessened minutes. He was a rotational afterthought.
But the Tigers (14-14 overall, 6-9 Southeastern Conference), for all their struggles this year, have seemed to have firmly established a "next man up" mentality when a major piece of the lineup goes down. The most notable example has been Xavier Pinson's recent scoring surge, averaging 20.8 points over his last six games, in a depleted Missouri frontcourt with guard Mark Smith recovering from a back injury.
But to identify the most prominent player stepping up, we don't need to look any further than Nikko, the once sparingly-used Minnesotan.
Ever since star forward Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. was first rendered inactive by a stress fracture in his foot during a game against Chicago State on Dec. 30, Nikko has been firmly slotted in the starting center spot for 17 straight games. Along with guard Dru Smith, Nikko has been the only Missouri player to start every SEC matchup, exceeding expectations in an area of the court that gets dangerously thin for the Tigers without Tilmon.
In Missouri's road win Wednesday at Vanderbilt, Nikko put up his grittiest performance yet. Having not practiced all week and hardly doing so in pregame due to a back injury, according to coach Cuonzo Martin , the senior managed a career-high 14 points, going perfect both from the field (5 for 5) and free-throw line (4 for 4).
Nikko hasn't shot up NBA Draft boards or is in any sort of consideration for a SEC award, but Missouri doesn't expect that out of him. His play is just a classic example of hard work paying dividends, and teammates and coaches are noticing.
"We came in, we kind of had the thing looming over our heads that we haven't won a conference road game yet," Nikko said after the Vanderbilt game. "We just felt we had to go out and give it our all tonight. I didn't even know I had 14 ... I felt like I had an advantage in size and my teammates did a great job on the high-lows, pick-and-rolls and finding me down there."
In a league year in which forwards like Kentucky's Nick Richards and Mississippi State's Reggie Perry have thrived, Nikko has snugly inserted himself right into the thick of being among the most efficient two-way big men of the SEC.
Nikko's conference averages per game — 7.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 20.9 minutes — are solid marks, but they don't jump off the charts. However, it's the well-rounded game he produces with those minutes that makes Nikko so effective. Per KenPom, he is fifth in SEC play in offensive rating, fourth in offensive rebound percentage, seventh in block percentage and third in 2-point field goal percentage.
The only other players in the SEC to rank in the top 10 in all four categories? Richards and Abdul Ado, Perry's frontcourt teammate on the Bulldogs.
Oh, and each of Nikko's aforementioned per-game stats are career highs, too. His points (3.5 to 7.5) and total field goal percentage (58.7% to 63.6%) jumps in SEC play from last season to this one are his most significant improvements.
"He always brings ... intelligence, leadership as an older guy, (and being) battle-tested," Martin said of Nikko, who scored a then career-high 13 points, after Missouri's 72-69 win over Georgia on Jan. 28. "(Reed's) a guy that's committed to a program. He's a better scorer, in my opinion, than what he shows sometimes, and I think that's just him recognizing, 'I'm physical, I'm strong.'"
Tilmon played for just the second time Wednesday since Jan. 4 at Kentucky, with Martin easing him back into the lineup (nine minutes) to avoid any chance of re-aggravating his foot.
Though Nikko, Mitchell Smith and the rarely-used Axel Okongo are the only ones at or above Tilmon's height (6-foot-10) , there's clearly no rush to push Tilmon back to starter's minutes when he isn't ready.
Nikko, for however long Tilmon needs, has and will do just fine in his place.
"Reed, he's a great person on and off the court," Tigers guard Javon Pickett said after Nikko played a career-high 26 minutes against Georgia. "We know how hard he works. He tries to do everything that he can to help us ... he was tremendous. Reed had been playing really well for us and we're going to continue to need him to play like that."