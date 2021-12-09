Four friends gathered in the office area of the Tavern on 103rd on Thursday night in Kansas City. Bob Yancey is the owner and among them.
The rest are Tom Krebs, Andrew Giangreco and Ed Ismert. With bottles behind them and a beer in each hand, they reminisced on the happenings of a decade ago.
The group traveled to Columbia for the Border War game between Missouri and Kansas — the last in mid-Missouri before the Tigers made the move to the SEC — in a group of “about 10,” Yancey said. After spending a large portion of the day at Fieldhouse, it was time to go to Mizzou Arena.
They were supposed to be seated high up in the arena for the spectacle, but Krebs, Giangreco and Ismert had other ideas.
“These three knuckleheads here decided to go down and get as close as they could to the court,” Yancey said. “We sat there up top going, ‘They’re not going to get that close. They’re not gonna have good seats.’”
They didn’t have good seats. They didn’t have seats at all.
The trio made their way to the court, where they met ESPN’s Dick Vitale and former MU athletic director Mike Alden. They got to see the ESPN crew, and ended up staying. By the time the game started, Krebs, Giangreco and Ismert were standing in the tunnel opposite of the Missouri side.
The stage was set for a night they would never forget.
“It was literally like The Hangover,” Giangreco said. “It just happened.”
The Tigers beat the Jayhawks 74-71, Marcus Denmon hitting the shot to give Missouri the lead before free throws later extended it. Kansas had the last shot, but it wasn’t even close. It was a Border War for the ages — both those 2012 games were — and Tigers fans were eager to celebrate the success.
From there, the chaos ensued.
“I was up top going, ‘What are those f— three guys doing,’” Yancey said. “Those were the only three that rushed the court.”
“To start, we were the only three,” Krebs interjected. “To start, we were.”
They missed an important message before setting off on their antics.
“Supposedly, we did not hear this, the announcer said, ‘Do not rush the court,’” Ismert said. “We didn’t hear that, so when the buzzer went off, we went running out.”
Krebs, Giangreco and Ismert found themselves on the court. After looking around and asking himself, ‘What the f— are we doing here,’ Giangreco found Krebs, and the two performed two-handed high five, and they were off to the races. From there, the three noticed something.
“We got to the middle of the court, no one else was out there,” Ismert said. “I thought to myself, ‘We’re going to f— jail tonight. I’m going to jail tonight.’”
In the midst of the chaos, Ismert found a solution. In the meantime, after the high five, Krebs saw a camera next to dejected Kansas center Thomas Robinson, and knew what he had to do.
It wasn’t choreographed. It wasn’t planned.
“There was no planning to any part of this night,” Giangreco said.
He went with the high-knees and the ‘raise the roof’ move, and as an ESPN camera panned around Robinson, who was near tears, Krebs was unmissable in the background, dancing and running around the KU big man.
“It was spontaneous, you could probably break it down to a number of things,” Krebs said. “It was like, ‘OK, I got room, might as well do it and go.’”
At home, Krebs’ kids were watching the game and the winning celebrations on TV. His oldest son, Sam, saw him doing that high-knees, raise the roof, unchoreographed and unplanned routine.
“He was the one who said, ‘That’s dad,’” Krebs said.
All of their families knew they were “a bunch of knuckleheads,” Ismert said, from get togethers and deck parties. Their kids played baseball together, played sports and went to the same schools. They were young parents.
Well, “young-ish,” Ismert said.
“It was more of a, ‘Oh my gosh, cool,’” Ismert said of his family’s reaction.
“My wife wasn’t overly excited because she’s a KU fan,” Giangreco chimed in. “So she wasn’t thrilled about the whole thing at all.”
But after Krebs’ dancing antics and still few other people on Norm Stewart Court, Ismert was still focused on staying out of jail. Clad in a black Missouri golf shirt, he saw an opportunity.
“So I go in the back of the line of the coaches,” Ismert said. “I just get in line and I started shaking hands.”
Ismert found himself where few, if any, fans had found themselves before. He was in line with Denmon, Frank Haith, Kim English and the rest of the Tigers’ players and staff.
As he moved through the line, one by one shaking hands with Bill Self and the rest of the Jayhawks, he came to an emotional Robinson, who had 25 points on the evening.
“Thomas Robinson was crying. I hugged him,” Ismert said. “I said, ‘Son, you played your heart out.’”
The task now? Don’t get caught. The players and coaches went through the line and went to the locker room. He couldn’t go there.
“I’m like, ‘Oh s—, now what?’”
Pretending to be a coach was no longer an option. Ismert needed something else.
“I go to the middle of the court, and I’m acting like I’m security,” he said. “So I’m talking to my sleeve like there’s a microphone in it. People are looking at me, and I’m like, ‘Make sure you’re guarding those perimeters out there.’”
He then quietly made his way to the stands.
“I’m gonna get tackled at any second,” Ismert said.
But the tackle never came.
Before the trio met up, Giangreco and Krebs needed their own route of escape. They didn’t go through the stands.
“We got in some elevator and made our way up to the club level,” Giangreco said. “So we’re way out of place.”
“It was kind of like every man on their own and you’re just stuck on survivor mode,” Ismert interjected. “Everything just went tunnel vision and blinders.”
Eventually the three made it out of Mizzou Arena, no tackles or arrests to be found. They made their way back out to Fieldhouse, and their stories remained within themselves, their families and some friends.
“Once we got to the bar that night, we knew we were fine,” Ismert said. “Once we walked out of the stadium, I was like, ‘Oh God, dodged a bullet.’”
But would they do it again?
“Absolutely,” Ismert said.
“It truly was, for some parts you can’t remember, it was unforgettable throughout,” Krebs said. “It was just unbelievable.”