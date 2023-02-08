Last season, Missouri men's basketball ranked 13th out of 14 teams in the Southeastern Conference in steals per game, as the 2021-22 Tigers slumped to a dismal 5-13 conference record.
This campaign, first-year head coach Dennis Gates has revitalized the Tigers' defense, turning them into a takeaway machine that currently paces the nation in total steals with 255 and ranks second in steals per game with 10.6.
Behind that success is key personnel Gates brought in this offseason from his previous job as head coach of Cleveland State. Gates took two former Horizon League Defensive Players of the Year, D'Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion, and he also brought a member of his Vikings staff: Ryan Sharbaugh.
When he arrived at MU, Sharbaugh was hired as a special assistant to the head coach, but what does that role mean in Gates' system?
"Coach Sharbaugh is my defensive coordinator," Gates said. "That's his responsibility. There is no doubt about it."
Gates' attribution of a football coaching role to Sharbaugh ties to the coaching styles he learned while on Leonard Hamilton's staff at Florida State. Gates said the Seminoles would utilize offensive and defensive coordinators and added that he would pick the minds of football coaches to learn how they broke down responsibilities.
Sharbaugh joined Gates on Hamilton's staff for two seasons before spending three seasons at Bradley, where he served as the director of basketball operations. He then reunited with Gates at Cleveland State. In three seasons as an assistant, he helped Hodge and Gomillion earn their individual accolades, as the Vikings reached the second-best defensive field-goal percentage mark in the Horizon League in 2021-22. They also ranked fourth in the conference in steals per game in the same season and won the Horizon League tournament.
"He gives us what we need," Gates said. "He's a great teacher. He's a future head coach in his own right."
Helped by some familiarity on the floor with Gomillion and Hodge, Sharbaugh's influence has been key in helping a Tigers team with so many newcomers to gel with Gates' defensive identity. Hodge has transitioned his tenacious perimeter defense to the SEC, leading the league in steals with 2.5 per game. Nick Honor also ranks in the top 10 with 1.7 takeaways per game. Under Sharbaugh's tutelage, the Tigers have four players with 30 or more steals this season.
"You can see the results, but also you can see the intensity at which our guys play, and it's impactful — what he does and his approach," Gates said.
As MU continues its difficult stretch of February SEC games, Sharbaugh's defensive strategies must continue to shine. Missouri faces tough upcoming road tests against No. 6 Tennessee and Auburn, hoping to improve its conference standing.
With the path Gates and Sharbaugh are carving though, fans just might get to see MU's defensive coordinator measure his team against the best college basketball has to offer in the NCAA Tournament.