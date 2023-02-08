Ryan Sharbaugh (copy) 02/08/23

Courtesy of MU Athletics. 

 MU Athletics

Last season, Missouri men's basketball ranked 13th out of 14 teams in the Southeastern Conference in steals per game, as the 2021-22 Tigers slumped to a dismal 5-13 conference record.

This campaign, first-year head coach Dennis Gates has revitalized the Tigers' defense, turning them into a takeaway machine that currently paces the nation in total steals with 255 and ranks second in steals per game with 10.6.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you