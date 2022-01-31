It was a good weekend for Southeastern Conference men’s basketball. In the ninth annual edition of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the SEC was able to clinch victory with six wins and four losses. Beating the Big 12, which is commonly regarded as the best conference in basketball this season, helped showcase that this conference is more competitive than many may think.
But after a weekend off from playing fellow conference opponents, teams must quickly get ready to begin the final month and a half of the regular season.
Teams that have struggled know that February is the last chance to turn it around. Teams that have been successful understand the importance of finishing strong. Teams on the bubble know they can’t afford to drop winnable games. Everybody has something to play for.
Key results from Saturday
(12) Kentucky 80, (5) Kansas 62: The primetime matchup in the Big 12/SEC Challenge did not live up to the hype. Instead of a back-and-forth, fast-paced game, the Wildcats absolutely dominated the Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse. Keion Brooks Jr. led Kentucky with 27 points and eight rebounds. Kansas found itself down 51-31 at the half and never had the chance to recover. The impressive performance moved the Wildcats to No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.
Alabama 87, (4) Baylor 78: The Crimson Tide pulled off the upset of the weekend. Coming off of the worst loss of the season to Georgia, Alabama was able to gain yet another top victory against a ranked team, now making it five on the season. Jaden Shackelford had 19 points against the Bears. Now this week, coach Nate Oats and his team have the opportunity to beat two more ranked teams in No. 1 Auburn and Kentucky.
Texas 52, (18) Tennessee 51: In Tennessee coach Rick Barnes’ return to Texas, the Longhorns were able to get a close win in a defensive battle at home. The Volunteers have continued to struggle on the road this season with a 2-4 away record.
Who is hot?
South Carolina started conference play 1-4 but now finds itself back at .500 after winning its past three games. The Gamecocks sit in ninth position within the conference after beating Georgia, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M. This week, they play Mississippi State Tuesday on the road before hosting Tennessee for a big Saturday matchup.
Who is not?
Contrary to South Carolina, Texas A&M started 4-0 in the conference but are currently riding a four-game losing streak. The Aggies are going through the bulk of their schedule as they play easier teams in late February. However, they currently sit on the wrong side of the bubble in the latest version of ESPN’s Bracketology and certainly can’t afford to lose too many games. Texas A&M is still looking for its first win against a ranked team.
Rankings update
No. 1 Auburn kept the top spot for the second straight week.
No. 5 Kentucky jumped seven spots after blowing out Kansas.
No. 22 Tennessee drops four spots with a loss at Texas.
No. 25 LSU drops six places with a loss at TCU.
Alabama received 97 votes, making it the first team out of the rankings.
Arkansas received seven votes following its current five-game win streak.
Key games of the week
Alabama at (1) Auburn, 8 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN): It’ll be the second version of the in-state rivalry as the Tigers hope to complete the sweep at home. Auburn has won 17 games in a row. Alabama is 5-1 against ranked teams. The lone loss was against Auburn.
(22) Tennessee at South Carolina, noon Saturday: The Volunteers will look to improve its on-the-road struggles with the test against the Gamecocks. In the past week and a half, South Carolina has gained enough momentum to make this an anticipated game.
(5) Kentucky at Alabama, 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN): Saturday will see Alabama playing its third straight top-five team. If the Crimson Tide can pull off yet another upset, they will most likely surge in the next edition of the AP Top 25 and Bracketology.