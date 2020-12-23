Missouri men’s basketball has had its share of close games under coach Cuonzo Martin. However, the Tigers have lost many of those “swing” games, folding in the final minutes.
This year’s squad has showcased that it is built differently from past teams. The experience-laden Tigers stepped up against a strong defensive Bradley team, defeating the Braves 54-53.
“We knew it’d be a grinder,” Martin said. “You don’t get these games back. We can’t have one foot out the door for the holidays; we have to finish our mission.”
The seven-game winning streak dating back to last season is the longest of the Cuonzo Martin era and Missouri’s longest since a 10-game streak to start the 2013-14 campaign.
While the Tigers got the win Tuesday, it wasn’t accomplished without intense drama.
Nothing came easy for either team as the defensive slugfest was decided on the final field goal attempt.
Jeremiah Tilmon’s and-1 layup and converted free throw were the difference for Missouri.
Even with the win, it wasn’t easy on the eyes for most fans. Here are some of the positive and negative takeaways from the Tigers’ win over the Braves.
The good
Despite almost losing, the Tigers came through one of their better defensive performances on the season. Missouri defenders draped themselves all over Bradley throughout the first half en route to the Braves committing nine turnovers. Similar to Missouri, Bradley struggled offensively, especially in the first half. The Braves went into halftime shooting 22% from the field, not making a single 3.
Bradley finished the game going 11% from beyond the arc, by far the lowest a Missouri team has held an opponent this season.
Another takeaway from Tuesday’s game is the importance of free-throw shooting.
Bradley struggled to get to the line, shooting only 10 free throws. Even when they got there, the Braves only made five of them. Bradley hasn’t relied much on free throws this season, averaging only 14.6 attempts per game, which ranks 289th in the nation.
On the flip side, MU has been one of the better teams at the charity stripe this season, ranking 48th in the nation in free-throw percentage.
Missouri went 19-for-26 from the free-throw line Tuesday, with some of its biggest makes coming in the final minutes. The Tigers were able to rally thanks to Mark and Dru Smith knocking down clutch foul shots. Then, Tilmon put the finishing touches on the win with his deciding free throw.
Throughout the second half, the experienced, savvy Tigers drew contact, earning trips to the free throw line. Missouri shot 17 free throws in the final 20 minutes, making 14 of them. Without this approach, it’s likely the Tigers would have suffered their first loss on the season.
The bad
Missouri has been plagued by rough starts in its last few games. Against Liberty on Dec. 9, the Tigers had 10 turnovers in the first half. They looked stagnant, wary of driving the ball and incapable of generating offense.
The same can be said for their start against Bradley. Missouri shot 21% from the field in the first half. The Tigers could have been affected by the nine-day layoff between games, their longest stretch without playing since the season started.
“Everybody’s not gonna start off how they want to. It’s about how you finish, I feel like. No matter how he started off, you saw the finish that he made,” guard Xavier Pinson said. “With Til(mon), he just knows, when we need him, we need him, and he has to come through. Today, he came through for us.”
Missouri didn’t play much better in the second half but did just enough to grit out the win. The Tigers only shot 31% from the field, but the aforementioned free-throw shooting down the stretch allowed them to rally from an eight-point deficit with three minutes remaining.
“If I had to do it all over again, I think we would scrimmage more,” Martin said. “Games are getting canceled. It’s not like we knew the games were canceled in November. So, even when they were canceled, we were trying to find opponents to fill that.”
The ugly
With Mark Smith struggling to find his shooting touch, the Tigers have looked abysmal shooting from the perimeter. Pinson stepped up against Bradley, though, and hit three 3-pointers against the Braves. He would be the lone Tiger to convert a shot from deep. As a team, Missouri went 3-for-21 from the 3-point line.
“I think we’re a better 3-point shooting than what we’ve shown, but you can’t settle for them,” Martin said. “You have to understand who you are. If you’re a spot shooter, be that. You have to know your role.”
If the season ended today, the Tigers would have their worst 3-point shooting percentage in school history, eclipsing the mark set by last year’s team.
Missouri will need to find some success from behind the arc if it wants to compete for a conference title.
Another point of emphasis for Martin and his squad is foul trouble. Sometimes the best ability is availability, and Missouri has lacked that from key players down the stretch.
Against Illinois, Mark Smith and Tilmon both dealt with foul trouble throughout the game, eventually fouling out in the final minutes. With Smith’s shooting prowess and Tilmon’s length out of the game, the Tigers struggled to make up for it but were able to do just enough to escape with a win over then-No. 6 Illinois.
Tuesday’s game was similar to that, but this time a different Smith was sidelined with foul trouble. Dru Smith has been no stranger to rolling the dice with fouls. His tenacious play on defense is a large part of why he led the Southeastern Conference in steals last season.
However, the aggressiveness on defense can take its toll. Including Tuesday’s matchup, Smith has four games with four fouls this season, but none affected his play more than against Bradley.
Smith played a season-low 23 minutes against the Braves. After reaching double digits in each game this year, Smith finished with a season-low six points on 2-for-9 shooting. With the inconsistent minutes because of foul trouble, Smith, the catalyst for Missouri’s offense in the half court, couldn’t get into a rhythm.
This is something not only Smith but the Tigers need to be careful of as conference play awaits. With the added familiarity the SEC brings, the pace can only get slower. This can lead to more tacky-tack fouls being called as teams look for bailout calls late in the shot clock. As was the case in Tuesday’s game against Bradley, the ability to get to the line can drastically shift games.
The Tigers will have their chance to showcase if they can compete in a wide-open SEC. Missouri will be tested out of the gate against Tennessee, the preseason favorite to win the conference, at 8 p.m. Dec. 30 in Mizzou Arena.