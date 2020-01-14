EDITOR’S NOTE: The Missourian presents a three-part series that looks back at the highs and lows of Missouri men’s basketball over the last decade. This is Part Three, our picks for the best players at Missouri from 2010 through 2019.
First Team
Phil Pressey (Guard, 2010-13, Hometown: Dallas, Texas)
Missouri's diminutive (5-foot-10) floor general handled the ball for the Tigers on three NCAA Tournament teams. The school's all-time leader in assists and tied all-time in steals, Pressey was a two-way horror for opposing teams, and it won him both All-Big 12 and All-SEC nods.
Marcus Denmon (Guard, 2008-12, Kansas City, Mo.)
Few players in Missouri history could send fans into celebration like Denmon. The man on the 2011-12 team that went 30-5, he averaged 17.7 points per game that year on a career-best 40% from 3. The decade ends with Denmon being Missouri's only consensus All-American, a second-team nod in 2011-12.
Kassius Robertson (Guard, 2017-18, Toronto, Canada)
Controversial? Maybe. But the grad transfer from Canisius made his only season with the Tigers count. He was invaluable in salvaging a 2018 tournament bid for Missouri after the injury to Michael Porter, Jr., averaging 16.3 points on an SEC-leading 43.2% from 3 to earn All-SEC honors.
Kim English (Forward, 2008-12, Baltimore, Md.)
In the same recruiting class as Marcus Denmon, the pair won 107 games together as English averaged double figures in scoring his last three seasons. Bouncing between the three and four spots in the lineup, English was versatile and was twice named to the All-Big 12 third team.
Laurence Bowers (Forward, 2008-13, Memphis, Tenn.)
Known mainly as an elite shot-blocker and defender, Bowers tied the school record for single-game blocks (8) vs. Colorado in 2011. A torn ACL robbed him of the chance to play with the excellent 2011-12 team, but he earned a medical redshirt and rebounded with a career-high 14.1 points per game average in 2012-13.
Second Team
Jordan Clarkson (Guard, 2012-14, San Antonio, Texas)
The most well-known Missouri NBA product of the decade, Clarkson played one season with the Tigers as a transfer from Tulsa. But paired with Jabari Brown, he was an exciting offensive threat with 17.5 points and 3.4 assists per game in 2013-14. He has become a solid NBA contributor with three different teams.
Michael Dixon (Guard, 2009-12, Kansas City, Mo.)
Dixon only started 25 of his 101 games with the Tigers, but he played the role of the super-sub to perfection. An efficient 13.5-points average on just 26.7 minutes per game in 2011-12 earned him the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Award, while his ball-guarding earned him Big 12 All-Defense.
Jabari Brown (Guard, 2012-14, Oakland, Calif.)
Brown was a walking bucket in Columbia, especially in 2013-14 when he averaged an SEC-high 19.9 points per game. His 698 points scored that season are the seventh-most by a Tigers' player in school history, and his 41% mark from 3 made him an effective threat on the wing.
Ricardo Ratliffe (Forward, 2010-12, Hampton, Va.)
Missouri's only player of the decade to lead the country in a major statistical category, Ratliffe had an NCAA-best field goal percentage (69.3%) in 2011-12. A 6-8 center often guarding players much taller, Ratliffe still finished in the top 10 in school history in career blocks — despite spending just two seasons in Columbia.
Jeremiah Tilmon, Jr. (Forward, 2017-Present, East St. Louis, Ill.)
Tilmon is the only current Tigers' player to make this list. When he isn't dealing with foul issues, Tilmon is tough to go up against. He is currently on pace for career highs in field goal percentage, blocks and defensive plus/minus, though a nagging foot injury and difficult SEC games will challenge him to keep that trend going.
