Just a few blocks from where Tampa, Florida’s, riverwalk cuts through the heart of downtown sits one of the city’s hidden gems. The first thing you’ll see when approaching the building from South Franklin Street is the name of the sports bar, Hattricks, in big red letters that contrast the building’s dark brick facade.
Inside, dozens of framed Tampa Bay Lightning hockey jerseys line the wall and small flags hang from the ceiling; it’s easy to lose yourself for hours taking in one of the sporting events on the dozens of flatscreen TVs.
It’s easy to see why the sports bar is a popular place to host watch parties, and on this Thursday night, the Missouri men's basketball’s Braggin’ Rights game against Illinois fought for TV real estate against the Jaguars-Jets Thursday Night Football game, the Penguins-Hurricanes hockey game and the Armed Forces Bowl.
What the game lacked in TV superiority Tigers fans made up for in the bar itself. Those wearing Missouri black and gold packed into the confined space, with many standing around the actual bar or in the corners waiting for tables. Missouri Alumni Association volunteers stood outside until tipoff handing out specialty Tigers Gasparilla Bowl pins to anyone who walked in.
Tommie Casey, a Missouri fan originally from St. Louis who has attended several Braggin’ Rights games in person, was one fan excited to find a place to watch one of the Tigers’ most important nonconference games alongside other fans and alumni.
“This is the first Christmas that I decided to do something different,” Casey said. “I thought Tampa was a good location.”
Missouri fans like Casey were the ones who filled the bar with noise with every contested rebound, momentum 3-point shot, block and scoring run. When the Tigers went up 32-20, forcing an Illini timeout midway through the first half, Missouri fans yelled and cheered, some more animated than others. After every 3, a fan from somewhere in the bar would yell out "M-I-Z," just like at Mizzou Arena.
Every few minutes, those at other tables — some likely locals who frequent the bar — glanced around with perplexed looks as the volume grew with reactions to a college basketball game they weren’t paying much attention to. It was almost like a shared secret that one half the bar wasn’t in on.
“What’s the big deal with this game?” a nearby fan in New York Jets gear asked others at his table.
A few Missouri fans looking for somewhere to meet up the night before Friday’s Gasparilla Bowl ran into familiar faces they haven’t seen in a while. Ronda Rawlins, a Tigers fan who lives in Columbia and works at Shelter Insurance, ran into Tim Jenkins, one of the company’s agents who works in Louisiana, Missouri. She also saw some people she and her husband met earlier in the day.
“We actually ran into people we were on the plane with,” Rawlins said. “We have no idea who they are, but were like, ‘Hey, we saw you on the plane.’”
Jenkins, who sat alongside Rawlins at the bar, has been to most of the Tigers’ recent bowl games, including the Cotton Bowl, Citrus Bowl, Liberty Bowl and Independence Bowl, but missed last year’s Armed Forces Bowl to be at the Braggin’ Rights game. This year, he’s excited to attend another bowl game, but was glad he could watch the basketball game with other fans.
Rawlins, Casey and Jenkins were just a few of the Missouri fans and alumni of all walks of life who attended the Alumni Association watch party. There were young professionals, families with kids, older couples and, of course, several current students sprinkled in amongst the large crowd. Tigers defensive line coach Al Davis even came with his family to get food and watch the game.
A few hours later, as Missouri dribbled out the final seconds of a dominant 93-71 win over 1,000 miles away, Tigers fans in Tampa cheered one last time. And, as a final treat for those who stuck around until 11 p.m., a Missouri alumni bought tequila shots for those of legal age wearing black and gold.
Derek Buehler, an MU alumni who stayed the entire two hours with friends and family, couldn’t help but note how cool the night was. A pilot for Delta Air Lines, Buehler has found himself at Hattricks multiple times. Thursday night, however, was special.
“I come to this bar all the time on layovers and watch other groups support their teams here,” Buehler said. “It’s great for it to be ‘us’ in here finally.’”