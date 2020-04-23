As the NCAA has disallowed physical team activities for now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that has left Nicodemus Christopher to have to tap into his creative side.
Christopher’s position as Missouri men’s basketball’s Director of Athletic Performance normally demands heavy person-to-person work. He commands the flow of the Mizzou Arena gym — one that gets cramped quickly when a team of lanky basketball players enter — and ensures that exercises are being done smoothly and safely.
But safety in the gym, as the novel coronavirus spreads rapidly with countless asymptomatic carriers, can no longer be guaranteed. Thus, for the time being, Christopher has no gym to lead and no players to work with in-person, which is, to put it bluntly, a pretty substantial part of his job.
When the season abruptly ended March 12, the day Missouri was supposed to play Texas A&M in its opening game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, the workout plans were put aside temporarily. For the first time since summer workouts began last June, the Tigers got a well-deserved rest.
“These are unprecedented times for everybody,” Christopher said. “With these being young men who are still growing and maturing, that’s the biggest thing. Where are they mentally? Where’s their head at? What’re they thinking? It would’ve been easy for me just to bombard them with workout plans, bombard them with nutrition (plans). But you have to keep in mind that this is something they’ve never dealt with. So a little bit of time off isn’t a bad thing at all for these guys.”
The current ban on in-person activities is scheduled to last until at least May 31, with ongoing concerns that the players’ progress may become impeded well into the summer. Sitting around the house and doing nothing does no good for any sports team, so Christopher started improvising.
He contacted every player and asked what level of access each had to gym equipment. Some had full machines in their houses or at their apartment complexes; others had nothing but body weight to lift.
Then, Christopher organized workout plans for each player dependent on his separate strength goals and what the player had available to himself. The “Workout Wednesday” videos which the Missouri basketball Twitter account has posted recently — where Christopher does exercises like lunges on ottomans and lifts with filled suitcases — are all real examples of workouts that players are doing right now.
“We can make it work with whatever you have,” Christopher said. “It’s up for your imagination; there’s so many more things outside of the conventional body weight (workouts) — squats, push-ups — that you can do. You have to be creative ... the biggest thing is I don’t want to introduce new movements that they haven’t done before. What do they do well enough for me to be able to trust them to do it without my eyes being on them? We took all that into account.”
But in terms of keeping an athlete in shape, exercise is just one part of the equation. Maintaining a proper diet is also crucial, and with the Mizzou Athletic Training Complex — the team’s usual source of healthy meals — currently closed, it’s left the Tigers having to discipline themselves to eat right at home.
Guard Mark Smith, who radically changed his diet last offseason, has been keeping up the pace the best he can in the no-contact period. As of Wednesday, he was on an 18-day streak of no drinks besides water and no cheese, a self-admitted vice of his, along with working out at his apartment complex gym. But if there’s any health questions in the meantime, he knows who to call.
“I’ve been eating grilled chicken, vegetables, the same type of thing,” Smith said. “This has upped my energy, like I don’t need naps. I might sleep in a little longer, until like 8:30, and then I get up and do my lifts. I talk to Coach Nic ... probably about three times a week. My weightlifting program, we’re doing stuff on my back to strengthen the little muscles in there, a lot of stabilization stuff.”
Workout plans and diet setups don’t mean a thing if a team doesn’t follow them, however, and being stuck at home without coaches watching can take a big hit on motivation. Thus brings to mind a word that Christopher says both he and coach Cuonzo Martin have tossed around a lot lately: culture.
The self-discipline to eat right and exercise in the offseason is important, but even then there are occasional team workouts and resources available to help. This offseason, with no timetable for when those team workouts will resume, staying self-motivated to attain fitness goals is vital.
It’s good for Missouri, then, that it looks as if most players are sustaining self-sufficiency. Smith conducted his interview on his phone while returning home from a run, while freshman forward Kobe Brown cooked himself chicken wings at home in a video posted to the team’s Twitter account. It’s not the ideal offseason plan, sure, but it’s better than napping on the couch and eating fast food.
Christopher is still in communication with players about workout tips, food recommendations and general advice, and his phone rings “nonstop” with texts and calls from players. COVID-19 has hindered his plans, but it hasn’t stopped his work to make the Tigers the fittest they can be.
“Corona didn’t cause my cell phone to be disconnected,” Christopher said. “My question is, ‘Is it really culture if you’re doing it because myself or Coach Martin or the rest of our staff are standing over you? When you have the freedom to do what you want, are you going to make those decisions?’ This is when culture is actually defined.”