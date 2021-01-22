Jeremiah Tilmon had no answer.
In the early goings of Missouri’s Dec. 30 meeting against Tennessee, Tilmon had chances to get in rhythm. He sized up Volunteers’ big man John Fulkerson in the post, attempting to envision his next move. As Tilmon turned his shoulder, guard Victor Bailey Jr. slid down the baseline to help as Tilmon drop-stepped on Fulkerson.
Tilmon’s shot hadn’t been altered yet. He’d demonstrated beautiful footwork, pump faked and found himself with a wide-open layup underneath the rim — until Yves Pons swooped in.
Pons, a 6-foot-6 forward with freakish athleticism, was defending at the nail. In short order, Pons had his head level with the rim and his hand on the ball as Tilmon went up. On the way down, Pons managed to grab the ball as it toed against the out of bounds line and threw it off of Tilmon’s lower body and out of play.
It was a Missouri turnover.
That’s the wizardry that is Pons’ defense, and that play is just a glimpse of the impact last year’s Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year had in the Volunteers’ commanding 73-53 win at Mizzou Arena. By the end of the night, he’d tallied four blocks and two steals, affecting countless possessions by making players think twice and forcing mistakes.
“Though they have talented guys, and he might be sixth or seventh on that team as far as scoring, I think he’s probably the most valuable guy on both sides of the basketball, in my opinion,” coach Cuonzo Martin said after Pons’ performance.
The two teams pride themselves on defense. But when Tilmon’s then-No. 12 Tigers took on Pons’ then-No. 7 Volunteers, they appeared to be in different stratospheres.
Tennessee was suffocating and Pons appeared as a menace to society, anchoring the nation’s best defense and controlling every small decision Missouri made.
“This is what I do,” Pons said when asked about his confidence as a defender following Tennessee’s win. “Play hard on defense, trying to go block shots, try to affect some plays.”
Tilmon hadn’t had the greatest season up to that point, but he was productive. When Pons led the charge against Missouri, everyone on the Tigers played poorly. Tilmon didn’t have a bad shooting game, but Pons and his group put enough pressure on him off the ball and doubled him on the catch, limiting him to five shot attempts.
To put things in perspective, Tilmon has attempted 10 shots a game in the four since. The two shots Tilmon missed versus the Volunteers were otherworldly contests by Pons, including the aforementioned helpside block. Pons even managed to come from deep on the weak side to get good challenges on the shots Tilmon made.
The two teams will meet again in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, and things have changed since they last met. Tennessee has since lost its invincible tag, going 3-2 since its trip to Mizzou Arena — including a 75-49 loss to Florida earlier this week. Missouri has gone 3-1 since, and has banked on Tilmon for its success the past four games.
Tilmon has played what may be the best stretch of his career since he last saw Pons, averaging 18.5 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 76.3% from the field. Though he hasn’t been a notable shot blocker this season, he’s tallied six blocks over his past two games alone.
As high a ride as Tilmon is enjoying, it may not last the remainder of the season. And if there’s anyone who can put an end to Tilmon’s run, it’s Pons.
The rematch comes down to the Tilmon and Pons matchup. Pons may not guard Tilmon every time possession. He may just help on Tilmon the entire game. But Pons will be necessary to halt the run of Tilmon’s career. The Frenchman is the heart and soul of the Volunteers’ defense. He’s the reason they were able to run Missouri out of the building so early, and much of the offense stemmed from the Tennessee’s defensive capability.
On the other end, Tilmon will be necessary for the Tigers to win. It has taken a double-double from the senior center for Missouri to grab all of its league wins thus far. If Tilmon can’t get easy buckets around the rim and create for others out of the post, Missouri will have to look to its guards, who struggled back in December against Tennessee.
Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith combined to shoot 3-for-14 from the field and committed seven turnovers. Mark Smith, who was a pivotal scoring option for much of the Tigers’ nonconference schedule, was held to two shot attempts and coughed up the ball three times. It was an all-around poor outing that can be mirrored come Saturday, especially if Tilmon can’t get in a rhythm and draw attention away from his surrounding guards.
Tilmon will need to get his group going early to open things up, because if the Tigers fall into a hole early, the Volunteers will bury them. Of course, that’s easier said than done when preparing for Tennessee.