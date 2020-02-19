Xavier Pinson is probably yearning for a break from the Mizzou Arena press conference room by now.
It’s been a streak of three straight home games where the Chicago-raised sophomore has been summoned to speak by the media after Missouri men’s basketball wins. For three straight home games, once Tigers’ head coach Cuonzo Martin finishes his postgame quotes at the podium, Pinson has emerged from the team locker room and been swarmed by reporters like birds to bread crumbs.
Other players come out with him, too, but almost everyone covering the game knows exactly who they want to talk to first: The man the team calls “X.”
The reason for the increased spotlight is Pinson’s meteoric rise over the past week. Normal players don’t surpass their career-high three times in four games or dunk over players eight inches taller than them. Normal players aren’t Xavier Pinson.
With 23.3 points per game over his last four games, including a career-high 32 in Missouri’s 71-68 win over Ole Miss Tuesday, Pinson is the Tigers’ new man with a plan. As Missouri has gone 3-1 in those games, he is — pun intended — its new x-factor.
“Nothing really gets to me,” Pinson said after the Tigers’ win Tuesday. “I don’t know how to really explain it. I just feel locked in all the time. I’m here for a reason, so why not own that time and have fun, put in the work and see the results happen?”
It’s not just the amount of points Pinson is putting up recently that’s impressive. It’s the level of efficiency Pinson possesses when putting up points, too. In his last four games, Pinson has shot 54.9% from the field overall, 50% from 3-point range and 85.3% from the free throw line, all marks that are better than his current season averages.
Per college basketball analytical website KenPom.com, Pinson’s offensive rating — a statistic used to measure offensive efficiency — has been in the triple digits for each of his last four games. Before that, Pinson had never strung together more than two triple-digit games in offensive rating in his Missouri career.
Pinson’s two-game tear is one of the best in the program’s recent history. With 28 in a win last Saturday against then-No. 11 Auburn and his career night Tuesday, he was the first Tiger to score 60 points over the course of back-to-back games since Thomas Gardner did it against Kansas and Kansas State in 2006.
”He’s a guy that never lacked confidence, but he’s playing with a high level of confidence,” Martin said of Pinson. “We try to help put him in position to help him score the ball because he’s a guy that needs to go north and south. When you have him going east-west with guys pressuring him to trap him, he’s not the same player. So we’ve got to keep him moving and attacking and playing in space.”
Martin’s right: The more room Pinson has to work with, the more he thrives.
When Missouri plays faster basketball, it falls right in line with Pinson’s quick acceleration and attacking tempo. So it’s no surprise then that in Pinson’s four-game hot streak, the Tigers as a unit have also put up 71 points or more (scoring 80 twice) in every game, while also playing at an above-average pace (number of possessions per 40 minutes) in each.
If transition offense is working, Pinson’s “north and south” game is on full display. Sometimes, it’s a flashy pass he throws for an assist. Other times it’s an aggressive take to the bucket on lankier defenders. Pinson’s freakish athleticism means he’s rarely blocked or — in the case of what 6-10 Florida forward Omar Payne found out in his team’s game against Missouri on Jan. 11 — setting up for a massive dunk on the defender.
Pinson doesn’t play as if he’s 6-2, and as Missouri’s offense languished often earlier this year to as bad as a loss to Charleston Southern at home, a 10-12 overall record, etc;, it simply wasn’t giving him the tools he needed to bust out.
But with Pinson leading the way in the Tigers’ offense now, it’s hard to see Martin turning to anything else.