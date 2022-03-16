Shortly after officially deciding to part ways with former Missouri men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, first-year MU Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois called the new opening, “one of the best men’s basketball coaching jobs in the country.”
But considering that MU is now dealing with its fifth coaching change in 16 years, how desirable of a job can that be?
Switching to the Southeastern Conference in 2012 — which at the time had adopted the “football conference” motto whole heartedly — had seemed like a perfect opportunity for a nationally-ranked Missouri basketball program to start collecting some more hardware against the less impressive league.
But after 10 years of being in the SEC, the Tigers haven’t come close to sniffing any kind of hardware.
The 63-115 combined conference record in the past 10 seasons puts Missouri in dead last in the SEC. In the eight SEC Tournaments that MU has played in, four featured it playing in the play-in round. It would’ve been five if the Tigers weren’t handed a postseason ban in 2016. And it would’ve been six if the COVID-19 outbreak didn’t cancel the 2020 SEC Tournament.
Only Vanderbilt and Auburn have had more play-in appearances since 2012 than MU, both with five. But considering Auburn hasn’t done so since 2017 and is currently a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament, it is safe to say Auburn has found its way out of the dreadful first day.
But even in Missouri’s better seasons since joining the league, it hasn’t finished any better than fifth place (2018) and hasn't made it past the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament in three tries. In its three NCAA Tournament appearances, the Tigers haven’t managed to make it past the first weekend.
While most of the conference teams have trended upward since the conference expansion, MU has gone the opposite direction.
Nonetheless, the strong basketball history at Missouri still allows some truth in Reed-Francois’ claims.
The Tigers rank fifth among SEC teams in all-time wins with 1,683. Only Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee have more.
MU has made 28 tournament appearances — seven of those resulted in Sweet-16s and five times the Tigers made it as far as the Elite Eight. The Tigers have won eight conference tournament championships, including the 2012 Big 12 Tournament which was the last season before they switched conferences. In addition, Missouri also boasts 15 regular-season conference titles. Seven different Tigers have been named first team All-Americans.
That lengthy list of accolades has allowed MU to become part of some of the sport’s best rivalries in Kansas and Illinois, too. The passion in backing the Tigers from the fans in these rivalry games has shown the entire country at times what environment the Missouri faithful can bring, either at Mizzou Arena or the Enterprise Center.
And because of the passionate fan base and history, many, like ESPN college basketball writer and author John Gasaway, believe that the Missouri job still is very attractive despite the lack of recent success.
“There is a reason for hope,” Gasaway said. “Missouri does have a basketball history and a fan base that really wants a winner. Those are positive things. You often hear those things phrased as negative for coaches, but I think that’s what (a coach) wants.”
Sure, the move to the SEC might’ve put the Tigers in this current state in the first place. But it's the same conference that may actually benefit them in this rebuild.
“The SEC has seen some very good rebuilds in its recent history here,” Gasaway said.
The most successful rebuild has been Auburn, but smaller rebuilds at places like Arkansas and Alabama have allowed once-storied programs to re-emerge as contenders.
Sound familiar?
Although several teams are joining Missouri in looking for a rebuild this offseason — South Carolina, LSU and Georgia all fired their coaches — MU may already be in a better position than some.
“Yeah, this is a rebuild for Missouri,” Gasaway said. “But it’s not something on the scale of what Georgia is looking at. That is really an ‘up from the ground’ kind of process they are going to have to look at.
"Then you’ve got (LSU) that looks like it’s going to be facing major NCAA displeasure for the foreseeable future. And that spreads a little more talent around.”
No penalties have officially been handed to LSU, but many expect that the program will receive sanctions soon due to now-terminated coach Will Wade and his payment scandal. It will hurt LSU’s chances of getting potential coaches who don’t want to deal with anticipated setbacks.
The SEC is now regarded as one of the best conferences in college basketball, making the Missouri opening more appealing for top coaching candidates.
“A stronger conference, I think, makes it easier to hire a good coach. I think the candidates say ‘Yeah, we want a piece of this action,’ where maybe that wasn’t so much the case a decade ago,” Gasaway said.
But Gasaway warns that if the Missouri faithful is going to wait for the next version of Norm Stewart to lead the Tigers for 38 seasons, it is going to be a very long wait.
Gasaway noted that in today’s game the longest-tenured coaches either work at ‘blue-chip’ programs, like Duke or Syracuse, or at small mid-major programs. It is rare to find a major conference program who isn’t a blue chip to hang onto coaches for a long time. And even if a coach has managed to stay for longer than 15 seasons at one school, the hot seat is always bound to come around.
“You look at a guy like Mike Brey, who has been (at Notre Dame) for 22 years. And Notre Dame is definitely not a blue-chip,” Gasaway said.
And despite taking his program to back-to-back Elite Eights in 2015 and '16 and having a .652 win percentage with the Irish, Gasaway mentioned the hot seat placed on Brey after a 4-5 start this season. Brey managed to finish second in the Atlantic Coastal Conference and made the NCAA Tournament.
“It is far more often the case that a program could have a coach like Norm Stewart, but they choose to fire the coach before it gets anywhere near the length of the Norm Stewart tenure,” Gasaway said.
Patience is growing thin in general for fans across college basketball, but it is especially growing thin for the Missouri fans after the past 10 seasons of disappointing results.
Martin leaves behind a 78-77 record in his five seasons in Columbia. While it isn’t exactly the most impressive record, the 27-68 record left from his predecessor Kim Anderson shows that the program has gotten better under Martin’s watch. It just wasn’t enough.
Martin’s fifth season saw record-high turnovers paired with record-low shooting numbers since he took over the Tigers. His inability to recruit after last season’s tournament appearance clearly indicated that the program had taken another painful step back.
When the East St. Louis product was hired to replace Anderson in 2017, many hoped he could do what Anderson couldn’t: recruit and lock down the St. Louis area.
But with the city’s top prospects continuing to pick blue-chip programs — think Cam’Ron Fletcher (Kentucky) and Caleb Love (North Carolina) — over the flagship university, Martin’s performance in recruiting didn’t meet the high expectations.
But the idea of locking down in what Reed-Francois called a ‘recruiting hotbed’ is unrealistic and something that shouldn't be expected for the next coach.
“You can’t lock down places,” Gasaway said, referencing St. Louis. “You can’t just win those battles just by saying ‘We’re the University of Missouri.’ There’s too much talent coming out. Yes, Duke and Kansas, and other places are going to get their fair share.
"But (Missouri) can still get some really good players. You stay in that pursuit and you build those relationships, and you get what you can even though you aren’t going to get a monopoly.”
Gasaway pointed out when Lon Kruger famously left Florida after getting frustrated with not being able to keep talent in-state after Vince Carter chose North Carolina. He assumed it was impossible to win a championship at a program like Florida. However, Billy Donovan then took the Gators job and ended up winning back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007.
“You can get the job done at your state school even though your state’s talent is getting poached,” Gasaway said.
By using the history from the Big Eight and the Big 12 and combining it with the current pro-rebuilding SEC men’s basketball state, Gasaway believes that the Tigers have an excellent opportunity to rebuild quickly.
But it seems to all depend on who Reed-Francois decides to hire to be the next head coach.