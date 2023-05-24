According to 247Sports, three schools have emerged as the frontrunners to land North Carolina transfer Caleb Love. None of them are Missouri.
The three schools are Arizona, Gonzaga and Texas, all of which 247Sports reported “keep coming up in conversations with sources around Love.”
Alabama, Indiana, Louisville and UConn also are rumored to be in the mix.
Of course, that doesn’t mean that Mizzou is 100% out of the mix to land the former CBC guard. 247Sports did note that Love and his family are keeping things quiet as Love himself hasn’t made any comments on his recruitment after leaving North Carolina.
Love decommitted from Michigan this past Wednesday, with course credit issues reportedly causing admissions problems with the Big Ten school. He spent the three previous years at North Carolina. He has twice turned down Mizzou, having been offered out of high school as well as in the transfer portal.
MU assistant Young receives recognition
Missouri associate head coach Charlton “C.Y.” Young was inducted into the Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame. Young joined MU’s staff following the hiring of Dennis Gates before the 2022-23 season.
Young played at Georgia Southern from 1989-93 before serving as an assistant at Auburn, Jacksonville, Northeastern, Chattanooga and Georgia Tech. He then went on to become a head coach at his alma mater. Prior to joining MU, Young spent nine seasons as an assistant under Leonard Hamilton at Florida State.
CBS Sports’ Rothstein puts Tigers in preseason top 45
CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein released his 2023-24 preseason top 45.
He listed Missouri at No. 36 with a projected starting five of guards Nick Honor, Tamar Bates and John Tonje to go with forwards Noah Carter and Kobe Brown, who has yet to make a decision on whether he’ll return to college or keep his name in the NBA Draft.
Rothstein has Arkansas (No. 12), Texas A&M (13), Kentucky (17), Tennessee (18), Alabama (21), Mississippi State (28) and Auburn (33) ahead of the Tigers.
Kansas, which will host Mizzou in December, holds the No. 1 spot in his rankings. Duke, Purdue, Michigan State, UConn, Marquette, Miami, FAU, Creighton and USC round out his top 10.