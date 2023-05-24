According to 247Sports, three teams have emerged as the frontrunners to land North Carolina transfer Caleb Love. None of them are Missouri.
The three schools are Arizona, Gonzaga and Texas, all of which 247Sports report "keep coming up in conversations with sources around Love."
Alabama, Indiana, Louisville and Connecticut also are rumored to be in the mix.
Of course, that doesn't mean that Mizzou is 100% out of the mix to land the former Christian Brothers College guard. 247Sports did note that Love and his family are keeping things quiet as Love himself hasn't made any comments on his recruitment after leaving UNC.
Love decommitted from Michigan on May 17, with course credit issues reportedly causing admissions problems with the Big 10 Conference school. He spent the three previous years at North Carolina. He has twice turned down Missouri, having been offered out of high school as well as the portal.
Charlton Young receives recognition
Missouri associate head coach Charlton "C.Y." Young was inducted into the Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame. Young joined MU's staff following the hiring of Dennis Gates before the 2022-23 season.
The assistant coach played at Georgia Southern from 1989-93 before serving as an assistant with Auburn, Jacksonville, Northeastern, Chattanooga and Georgia Tech. He then went on to become a head coach at his alma mater. Prior to joining MU, Young spent nine seasons as an assistant under Leonard Hamilton at Florida State.
Rothstein releases preseason top 45
CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein released his 2023-24 preseason top 45. He listed Missouri at No. 36 with a projected starting five of Nick Honor, Tamar Bates, John Tonje, Noah Carter and Kobe Brown, who has yet to make a decision on if he'll return to college or keep his name in the NBA Draft.
Rothstein has Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas A&M ahead of the Tigers. Kansas, which MU plays in December, possesses the No. 1 spot in his rankings.