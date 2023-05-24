Caleb Love photo (WIRE)

Then-North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) points to a teammate after making a 3 against Boston College during an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on March 8 in Greensboro, N.C.

 Chuck Burton/The Associated Press

According to 247Sports, three teams have emerged as the frontrunners to land North Carolina transfer Caleb Love. None of them are Missouri.

The three schools are Arizona, Gonzaga and Texas, all of which 247Sports report "keep coming up in conversations with sources around Love."

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu