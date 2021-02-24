Between the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, Missouri football lost a lot of depth on the offensive line this offseason.
The Tigers got some of it back Wednesday night.
Offensive tackle J'Marion Gooch, who was originally committed to Tennessee under coach Jeremy Pruitt, announced his commitment to Missouri on Twitter. Pruitt was fired in January and replaced by Missouri's former offensive coordinator Josh Heupel.
The 6-foot-7, 358-pound Gooch is a consensus three-star recruit from Gallatin, Tennessee. He decommitted from the Volunteers earlier this week and had offers from Kansas, Florida State and Georgia among a handful of other Power 5 schools.
Gooch's commitment comes a week after Missouri redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jack Buford entered the transfer portal. Sophomore Thalen Robinson transferred to SMU in January, and Larry Borom declared for the NFL Draft in December.