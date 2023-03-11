NASHVILLE, Tenn. — While Missouri fought hard against Alabama, the SEC Tournament’s top-seeded team, the Crimson Tide had what the Tigers didn’t: SEC player and freshman of the year Brandon Miller. The 6-foot-9 forward propelled Alabama to a 72-61 victory over Missouri in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday.
In the closing minute of the game, Miller drained his third 3-pointer while adding a celebratory yell and bringing the Crimson Tide fans to their feet. It was the icing on the cake of Miller’s 20-point performance, marking the 13th time this season the potential NBA lottery pick has met that number.
“He’s a great player, and he can score on all three levels,” MU forward Kobe Brown said. “He’s 6-foot-9, 6-foot-8, so when you have a guy like that and that skill set, it’s kind of hard to guard, almost like a (Kevin Durant) comparison. He has a great jump, shoots at an elite level and a great touch around the rim.”
Miller scored 15 points and added eight rebounds Jan. 21, the last time MU and Alabama met, when the Crimson Tide left Mizzou Arena with an 85-64 victory. In the second go-around between the two teams, Miller led all players with 12 rebounds and trailed only teammate Jahvon Quinerly in assists.
“He can do everything,” Tigers guard DeAndre Gholston said of Miller. “Him being that tall and him being able to do all those things kind of makes it hard.”
For nearly 30 minutes, MU went toe-to-toe with Alabama, sticking around with the nation’s fourth-ranked team longer than it did in the first matchup.
The Tigers overcame a 10-point first-half deficit and took a three-point lead early in the second half while holding Miller to just four points. To that point, the game plan was working in Missouri’s favor, as it held Alabama to just 13.3% from behind the arc in the first half.
“Definitely early on, (we were just) making catches harder and making them take harder shots,” Brown said. “Our main goal was to take away the 3-point line and force them to make 2-pointers and shoot layups.”
But then, Miller took over.
With his size and length, Miller capitalized inside the arc with a jumper and an and-1 layup that contributed to Alabama (28-5) regaining the lead.
Then, Miller put his 3-point shooting ability on display. He knocked down a triple to extend the Crimson Tide’s lead to five with 12:06 remaining. Noah Carter answered with a 3 for Missouri.
Following a missed layup by D’Moi Hodge, Miller grabbed a rebound before knocking down another 3-pointer.
The Tigers (24-9) didn’t come within one possession the rest of the way.
“I thought in the first half, we did a good job staying out of rotation, meaning we weren’t allowing ourselves to give up those 3s,” MU coach Dennis Gates said. “In the second half, he was able to get the end of a rotation — meaning whether it was a two-pass rotation, three-pass rotation — the reward was (a) wide-open shot, while we were scrambling. His teammates did a great job.”
In the second half alone, Miller led all scorers with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 3 of 4 from behind the arc. The only other players to reach double digits over the final 20 minutes were Hodge and Gholston, who scored 14 and 11 points, respectively.
With high expectations heading into the NCAA Tournament, Missouri knows that if it wants to advance far, it will see teams like Alabama that are filled with talented players like Miller. For the Tigers, the recipe for success against those teams starts with themselves.
“I definitely say just stick to the scouting report, and we have to just play within ourselves,” Brown said.
With aspirations of being in Houston in late March and early April, there is also a chance the Tigers will meet the Crimson Tide a third time. MU, a team that didn’t shy away from Alabama, feels a complete game can take the it over the top.
“Just stay locked in the entire 40 minutes. I feel like we would like to have maybe 30-36 minutes, and (Alabama) got us maybe the last 5-6 minutes,” Gholston said. “They made some big shots, and we missed a couple of assignments, and that kind of hurt us. So, like I said, just stay locked in for 40 minutes.”
Missouri now heads back to Columbia to await hearing its name called on Selection Sunday.