NASHVILLE, Tenn. — While Missouri fought hard against Alabama, the SEC Tournament’s top-seeded team, the Crimson Tide had what the Tigers didn’t: SEC player and freshman of the year Brandon Miller. The 6-foot-9 forward propelled Alabama to a 72-61 victory over Missouri in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

In the closing minute of the game, Miller drained his third 3-pointer while adding a celebratory yell and bringing the Crimson Tide fans to their feet. It was the icing on the cake of Miller’s 20-point performance, marking the 13th time this season the potential NBA lottery pick has met that number.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

