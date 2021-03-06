For Missouri men’s basketball, the regular-season finale hasn’t been of much importance. With just one NCAA tournament appearance in the past seven seasons, Senior Day didn’t have much bearing on tournament projections.
However, this year was different. A win Saturday over LSU likely would have bolstered Missouri’s NCAA tournament seeding. The home Tigers had a chance late, but Missouri couldn’t keep up with LSU’s high-powered offense, losing 86-80.
The key matchup coming into Saturday’s game was LSU’s (16-8, 11-6 Southeastern Conference) freshman guard Cameron Thomas going against Missouri’s (15-8, 8-8 ) Dru Smith. Thomas being an offensive threat, dueling against Smith’s impressive defense made for a strong storyline.
However, it was Thomas who won the matchup . Thomas, who is a projected second-round pick in this year’s NBA Draft, averages 22.8 points per game, the fourth-most in college basketball. His game mirrors that of Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams, with both guards being able to score effortlessly in bunches while also getting to the free-throw line at ease. Entering Saturday, Thomas’ 7.6 free throw attempts per game and 87.9 free-throw percentage were the best in the SEC.
Guarded by Smith, Thomas hit multiple midrange, contested jumpers and forced Missouri into foul trouble, with five Tigers committing four fouls. Instead of doubling Thomas, Martin decided to let Smith, a senior, take on the duties of guarding the likely SEC Freshman of the Year. Regardless of who was defending him, Thomas had his way offensively. He finished with a game-high 29 points on 9-of-13 shooting, along with 10 free throws.
“You probably don’t know it until you play against him, but he does a good job of bumping, keeping his shot and getting it off,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “We talked about doubling here and there, but again, if you double him, they have such good spacing.”
Thomas was a menace in the first half but was even better in the second. His scoring ability gave LSU the edge late. He finished with 16 of his 29 points in the second half.
Smith finished with 17 points, nine of them coming from the free-throw line. While he led Missouri in scoring, Smith wasn’t nearly as impactful as Thomas, especially late.
“You know, you watch Cam Thomas on film, then you see him up close, and he’s a talented player,” Martin said. “I think it’s safe to say I won’t see him on a campus anymore.”
LSU doesn’t just run through Thomas. It entered Saturday as the ninth-highest scoring team in the nation, with 82.5 points per game. LSU’s Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford each average 16 points per game.
Missouri had no answer for LSU’s supporting cast either. Watford finished with 19 points, while Smart had 13. As a team, LSU shot 51.7%.
While LSU’s offense played to its normal standard, Missouri found much less success on the offensive end. Center Jeremiah Tilmon struggled to find any rhythm, dealing with foul trouble and constant double teams. Tilmon took just three shots and finished with six points, four of them coming from free throws.
“Everybody’s got to step up, but we still have to get him the ball,” Smith said. “We have to do a better job of being available for him.”
Aside from Smith, the rest of the starters struggled to pick up the scoring load. Mark Smith shot 3 of 14, Xavier Pinson 3 of 12. Kobe Brown had 11 points, but Martin instead went to his bench, inserting Mitchell Smith in the final minutes.
One positive for Martin was the play of his bench. Torrence Watson came in and stretched the floor, hitting two 3s and scoring nine points. Watson and sixth man Javon Pickett each had a plus-minus of plus-five, the highest of any Missouri player. The home Tigers finished with 24 bench points . Drew Buggs hit a season-high two 3s, including a four-point play.
“(I’m) not surprised (Drew’s) making those shots,” Martin said. “Same way with Torrence. I mean, Torrence is a talented player. He makes shots, he’s a different player.”
Missouri was able to stay in the game with free throws, going 25 for 34 from the free-throw line. Still, it wasn’t able to pull through with a win, missing an opportunity for a final profile-boosting win heading into tournament play. The Tigers now look ahead to the SEC tournament next week in Nashville.
“Obviously, we would’ve loved to win the game, on Senior Day and everything, but we got to forget about it,” Dru Smith said. “We got a whole new season coming up. We got to lock in.”