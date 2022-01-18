In Missouri men’s basketball‘s previous game, the Tigers were able to keep Texas A&M off of the scoreboard for the first nine minutes of the game. But MU was only able to grab a 12-point lead, which proved to not be enough as it lost by three points.
“Sometimes when you get a lead, like A&M, you can allow yourself to settle,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said.
Just three days later, Missouri didn’t settle as it put on another long defensive display Tuesday against Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.
And this time, it was enough to get a 78-53 win.
“It’s hard when you have some tough losses, but I give them a lot of credit because they come back and keep going and keep getting better,” Martin said of his players’ bounce-back performance.
It might’ve not been at the beginning of the game, nor did they keep the Rebels entirely scoreless, but this time, the Tigers were able to capitalize to secure their first road victory of the season.
In the last 8:20 of the opening half, Missouri outscored Ole Miss 17-4 to go into the break with a 15-point lead. In that stretch, Rebels coach Kermit Davis used his final three timeouts, leaving him with none for the second half.
The Rebels went back to the locker room only making one field goal in that stretch, which came off of a James White jumper with 52 seconds left in the half. Amari Davis, who had his best game at Missouri, immediately followed the jumper with one of his own, giving Ole Miss no sense of momentum for the second half.
In the 13 offensive possessions during the run, the Tigers scored on nine of those. Davis had eight of his 23 points during the stretch, highlighted by his breakaway dunk off of a block by Trevon Brazile.
Just like Davis, Ronnie DeGray III also came off of the bench and contributed to the run. DeGray III rebounded well and even got both of his baskets in the stretch from second-chance points. The transfer forward finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
But what doesn’t show up on the stat sheet is what that run did for the morale of both teams.
Ole Miss was already struggling from behind the arc before the run, putting them behind the underdogs in the mid-week conference matchup while at home. And once the horrid run hit, the Rebels seemed to lose all confidence and motivation before halftime.
“Ole Miss is a very talented team that had some key guys out. I’ve never been a guy to take that part for granted. We’ve had our share of those,” Martin said. “But we just kept coming.”
On the other hand, Missouri used that run for confidence and momentum heading into the break. That confidence allowed the Tigers to shoot 70% (17 of 24) in the second half, stopping any chance of a Rebel comeback effort.
“Knowing that we let one get away last week, it was good to come back and get this one on the road,” Coleman said of the impact of this win.