With only a small, albeit still loud, percentage of its fans in attendance for its Round of 64 NCAA Tournament game Thursday, Missouri’s bench had to engineer its own chants of “Defense.”
It worked. Missouri’s defense was crucial as Utah State fought to stay in the game. With 4:01 left, Nick Honor picked Sean Bairstow’s pocket. He raced down the court to find D’Moi Hodge for a 3, which gave the Tigers a 67-56 lead.
It helped put the Tigers’ lead out of reach and seal Missouri’s first win in the NCAA Tournament since 2010. Missouri defeated Utah State 76-65 to advance to the Round of 32.
When it needed answers, Missouri turned to its two best players. Kobe Brown went on a 7-0 run by himself in the second half, and Hodge followed up a stellar SEC Tournament with another great performance. He finished with 23 points, four rebounds and four steals, while Brown had 19 points and eight boards.
Missouri will face the winner of the Arizona-Princeton game Saturday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.