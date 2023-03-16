With only a small, albeit still loud, percentage of its fans in attendance for its Round of 64 NCAA Tournament game Thursday, Missouri’s bench had to engineer its own chants of “Defense.”

It worked. Missouri’s defense was crucial as Utah State fought to stay in the game. With 4:01 left, Nick Honor picked Sean Bairstow’s pocket. He raced down the court to find D’Moi Hodge for a 3, which gave the Tigers a 67-56 lead.

