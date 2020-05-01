The first official member of Missouri men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin's coaching staff will also be the first to leave.
Assistant coach Michael Porter Sr.'s three-year contract, which expired Friday, will not be extended in its current capacity, per a team spokesperson. PowerMizzou's Gabe DeArmond was the first to report the news, noting in a tweet that there are talks Porter will remain employed in the athletic department as part of a non-coaching role.
An assistant for his first two years before becoming the team's Director of Player Development last season, Porter was paid $375,000 a year for each of his first three seasons. His salary was the highest of any assistant on Martin's staff, with coach Cornell Mann's base salary of $250,000 in a distant second place.
It is currently unclear if the change is due to performance, a desire for a job change, cost-cutting associated with the COVID-19 pandemic or some combination of all three. Multiple Missouri head coaches began taking pay cuts Friday, per Missourian reporting.
Porter was hired by Martin from Washington on March 23, 2017, becoming the first known member of Martin's staff in Columbia eight days after the latter was announced as the Tigers' head coach. Porter's son, Michael Porter Jr., would commit to Missouri a day later, with his father's hiring considered a major key to bringing the Columbia-born five-star recruit back home.
Michael Porter Jr.'s younger brother Jontay later reclassified from his junior to senior year to join his family on the team for the 2017-18 season. The brothers' time at Missouri was marred by injuries; Michael only played 53 minutes that year due to a back injury that required surgery, while Jontay's sophomore season the year after ended before it began when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a preseason scrimmage.