Missouri Illinois Basketball

Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Illinois on Thursday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

 Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press

With the final seconds ticking down and ”M-I-Z, Z-O-U” chants reigning from one half of the Enterprise Center, Kobe Brown received a huge standing ovation as Missouri men’s basketball wrapped up a 93-71 victory over No. 16 Illinois on Thursday. In the senior’s fourth Braggin’ Rights game he had a night to remember, recording a career-high 31 points to go along with five rebounds, eight assists, four steals and all-time record of 3-1 record over the Fighting Illini.

“I’m proud of Kobe,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “Being able to have a breakout game, which was coming for him. I just saw a level of focus that he had to be able to come out in this moment.”

  Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism

