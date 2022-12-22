With the final seconds ticking down and ”M-I-Z, Z-O-U” chants reigning from one half of the Enterprise Center, Kobe Brown received a huge standing ovation as Missouri men’s basketball wrapped up a 93-71 victory over No. 16 Illinois on Thursday. In the senior’s fourth Braggin’ Rights game he had a night to remember, recording a career-high 31 points to go along with five rebounds, eight assists, four steals and all-time record of 3-1 record over the Fighting Illini.
“I’m proud of Kobe,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “Being able to have a breakout game, which was coming for him. I just saw a level of focus that he had to be able to come out in this moment.”
Brown’s outstanding performance was one for the ages, but it was just a normal day in the office for him.
“I just approach it like every other game,” Brown said when describing his motivation for Braggin’ Rights. “I just wanted to come out and win and just come out on top as a team.”
Missouri improves to 11-1 in their last matchup before Southeastern Conference play. Furthermore, the Tigers close the gap in their series with Illinois at 33-20 and regain Braggin’ Rights for the fourth time in half a decade.
Gates rolled out the same starting lineup he did against UCF on Saturday, one consisting of Nick Honor, D’Moi Hodge and Brown, with Tre Gomillion and Ronnie DeGray III making their second starts of the season.
The Tigers struck paydirt early on both ends of the court while sporting their all-gold jerseys. With an aggressive style of defensive play through the first four minutes, DeGray recorded a block, while the Tigers also forced a shot clock violation on Illinois’ early trips down the court. DeGray finished with a 32 plus-minus to go along 10 points, four rebounds, a block, steal and assist.
“I knew from the jump, Ronnie, he’s a dog,” Brown said. “I know he’s gonna come out with rebounds, steals, just those tough plays, and I knew he was gonna help us down the stretch.”
Meanwhile on the offensive end, Gomillion, Hodge and Brown each recorded inside-the-paint baskets, building a 6-0 lead for Missouri. Illinois fought back to take a brief two-point lead at the 14:48 mark and seemed to be building momentum, Brown denied the Fighting Illini’s request to take any more control.
With the game tied at 12, Brown cashed in a bucket from behind the arc to give Missouri back a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
On the following possession off a DeGray miss, Brown found DeAndre Gholston, the previous game’s hero, pushing the lead to five. Brown then recorded the first of his four first-half steals, resulting in a Hodge 3-pointer, bringing the Missouri crowd to its feet and forcing Illinois to call a timeout.
“I’m proud of our growth and proud of our fans,” Gates said. “It was (an) electric atmosphere.”
After another basket by Brown, Hodge connected on his second 3 of the night, making it 25-12. The Tigers’ lead grew to as much as 20 at the four-minute mark.
While struggling shooting offensively, Illinois cut the lead to 16 to bring the Illinois crowd back to life, but it was short-lived. Gholston found Brown in the paint and he silenced the Illinois half of the arena with a two-handed dunk.
“Just confidence, just having that confidence to know that my teammates want me to shoot the ball or coach wants me to shoot the ball; he gets on on me when I don’t shoot the ball,” Brown said. “Just having that backbone, it’s hard to miss.”
Missouri shot 58.8% from the field, including 46.2% from behind the arc, to build a 51-27 halftime lead, while Illinois went 32.1% from the field and 6.7% from 3. Brown and Hodge combined for 33 first-half points.
“These two guys are elite players,” Gates said. “And they have a future and they’ll get their name called, somebody will figure it out of how good they are and sit me down, interview me and I will let you know how good these guys are.”
The momentum for the Tigers carried over into the second half. A transition 3 by Brown off multiple passes resembling the showtime Lakers extended the lead to 27. Shortly after, Brown knocked down an and-1 3-pointer, bringing “Kobe” chants around the arena.
Illinois failed to get within 21 for the rest of the way, as the Tigers wrapped up their biggest win of the season and first ranked win of the Gates era.
Hodge finished with 20 points, Gholston 15 and Gomillion eight, which included a breakaway dunk to put the Tigers over the 70-point mark. The Tigers’ shooting improved over the final 20 of minutes of play, shooting 60% from the field and 57.1% from behind the arc in the second period.
“We have several guys in our program that will play at the next level,” Gates said. “I just want them to be able to pursue their dreams while keeping the priority of Mizzou basketball at the very focal point, and that allows them to catapult into that next phase of their life.”
While the win impressed, Gates still sees room for his team to get better.
“We’re obviously exited about the direction we’re going, but there are small things that you may not see with the naked eye that I see,” Gates said. “I’m going to continue to challenge our guys. I’m not gonna let them be complacent on anything.”
Missouri opens SEC play Wednesday against No. 19 Kentucky at Mizzou Arena.