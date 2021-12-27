Missouri men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin announced via Twitter on Monday afternoon that he tested positive for COVID-19.
No players tested positive, and Wednesday’s scheduled game against No. 18 Kentucky is scheduled to continue as planned. The Tigers travel to Lexington, Kentucky, for the Southeastern Conference opener a week after their game against Illinois.
Assistant coach Cornell Mann will take over for Martin in his absence. Mann, like Martin, is in his fifth season at Missouri.
Before his time at MU, Mann served as an assistant coach at Oakland, Iowa State, Dayton, Western Michigan and Central Michigan. He has coached in nine NCAA Tournaments and four NITs.
After Kentucky, Missouri has a full week before its home conference opener against Mississippi State.
Martin’s positive test is the first case of COVID-19 within the Tigers’ program this season.
On Monday morning, Illinois, which Missouri played Wednesday in St. Louis, canceled its nonconference game against Florida A&M scheduled for Wednesday night because of positive COVID-19 cases within the program.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that people who have tested positive for COVID-19 can end their isolation after five days. The change is aimed at people who are not experiencing symptoms. It is expected that these changes will be implemented by sporting bodies around the country.
On Monday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced an addition to the league’s Medical Advisory Group Report that includes options for reducing isolation for vaccinated individuals, if permitted by local and state public health officials.
The SEC has yet to announce a decision related to the new CDC guidance.