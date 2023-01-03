Point guard Nick Honor drives baseline (copy)

Missouri point guard Nick Honor, right, drives baseline during the first half against Kentucky last Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers romped their way to an 89-75 win.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

Missouri men’s basketball faces a tough challenge as it attempts to survive its first week in the AP Top 25 Poll, where the Tigers were ranked No. 20, with a matchup against No. 13 Arkansas.

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and can be seen on SEC Network.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you