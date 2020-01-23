Coming into this season, the expectations for Missouri men’s basketball were clear: Return to the NCAA tournament after sitting out 2019’s big dance.
Coach Cuonzo Martin laid out those expectations preseason, saying his team “had the parts” to be an NCAA tournament team if healthy. But a third of the way through conference play and almost two-thirds through the season, Missouri sits at just 9-9 — far outside the discussion to even be a bubble team come March. The NET rating, a metric the NCAA uses to rank teams throughout the year, has the Tigers at No. 81.
The Tigers started the season ranked 39th per KenPom but now sit all the way down at No. 85. Only four SEC teams have worse rankings. For a variety of reasons — massively regressed 3-point shooting percentages, lack of production from the sophomore class, Jeremiah Tilmon Jr.’s injured foot or too many turnovers — Missouri hasn’t played like a team hoping to receive a postseason tournament invitation.
An up-and-down nonconference slate saw Missouri upset No. 21 Illinois but also drop a home game against Charleston Southern. The Tigers likely needed to go 10-8 through conference play or 9-7 with a win over West Virginia in Saturday’s SEC-B12 Challenge to head into the SEC Tournament in Nashville, needing just one win to solidify an NCAA Tournament berth.
With Missouri currently sitting at 1-5 through six conference games, a miraculous run to end the season seems far-fetched. Saturday’s game at No. 14 West Virginia is almost surely a loss, leaving the Tigers needing to go 9-3 through their remaining games to get themselves back in the bubble conversation.
Missouri has had one of the hardest early schedules in the conference. The Tigers have had the fourth-hardest schedule thus far and will avoid top SEC teams like Florida and Kentucky for the rest of the year. But an easier schedule won’t do Missouri much good if its offense keeps struggling with lackluster shooting, as it has all season.
The Tigers’ defense, once top-20 in the country and considered a strength, has regressed to No. 75 nationally per KenPom. Through six games, Missouri’s defense ranks the second-worst in the SEC. For a team that prides itself on defensive fundamentals first and foremost, the Tigers cannot let this continue if they hope to get hot and finish conference play out strong.
Martin’s team has five games on the schedule in which it is favored: Georgia at home, at Texas A&M, Mississippi home and away, and Vanderbilt in Nashville. Those games are far from guarantees — Missouri has proven it can lose to anyone this season — but even if the Tigers do take care of business in those games, they still need four more wins to get to 10-8 in conference play. The most likely chances? Home wins against two teams the Tigers have already lost to in Alabama and Mississippi St., as well as an upset win over Arkansas. If the Tigers won all those games and also stole one on Feb. 1 in Columbia, South Carolina, that would get them to 10 conference wins.
It is safe to say a run like that is fairly unlikely for a Missouri team that has struggled with inconsistency all season. A lot of the Tigers’ success comes down to whether they make their 3-pointers or not. Missouri ranks fifth in the SEC in 3-point percentage during conference play: the Tigers are already shooting better than they have all season. If better long-range shooting isn’t what gives Missouri a boost to start a winning streak, what does?
Missouri has won four straight games only once this season — a stretch that included opponents like Chicago State — and getting to 10 wins would require two different four-game winning streaks, as well as multiple road wins for a team that doesn’t have an SEC win outside of Mizzou Arena.
The Tigers have a tough road ahead, having dug themselves a hole early in conference play. Missouri’s opportunity to revive its postseason hopes continues Saturday against West Virginia.