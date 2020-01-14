Missouri guard Mario McKinney, Jr. attempts a layup in front of Central Missouri guard Drew Aspher

Missouri guard Mario McKinney, Jr. attempts a layup in front of Central Missouri guard Drew Aspher at the MU exhibition basketball against Central Missouri at Mizzou Arena on Friday. McKinney entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. 

 Daniel Shular/Missourian

Missouri freshman guard Mario McKinney Jr. has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium. 

McKinney addressed the situation himself on Twitter minutes later. 

McKinney was suspended indefinitely from the team and was not on the bench for Saturday's win against Florida.

“He’s not a part of the team right now. I’ll leave it at that,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said postgame

McKinney, a former three-star recruit from Vashon High School in St. Louis, saw limited playing time this season, appearing in seven games for just 59 total minutes. He averaged 2.6 points per game on 5-20 shooting along with 1.6 rebounds.

He was known for his explosive athleticism in high school but had yet to carve out a spot in a crowded Tigers' backcourt. 

Jimmy McKinney, Mario's cousin, played for Missouri from 2002-2006.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Spring 2018 sports reporter. I am a sophomore studying business and sports journalism

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.