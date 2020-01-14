Missouri freshman guard Mario McKinney Jr. has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium.
McKinney addressed the situation himself on Twitter minutes later.
It’s been real Mizzou But all this comes to a end appreciate everyone that helped me since I been here Love Y’all and wish nothing but the best— Mario McKinney Jr./ HoodieRio.. 🧕🏽 (@Boog341) January 14, 2020
McKinney was suspended indefinitely from the team and was not on the bench for Saturday's win against Florida.
“He’s not a part of the team right now. I’ll leave it at that,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said postgame
McKinney, a former three-star recruit from Vashon High School in St. Louis, saw limited playing time this season, appearing in seven games for just 59 total minutes. He averaged 2.6 points per game on 5-20 shooting along with 1.6 rebounds.
He was known for his explosive athleticism in high school but had yet to carve out a spot in a crowded Tigers' backcourt.
Jimmy McKinney, Mario's cousin, played for Missouri from 2002-2006.